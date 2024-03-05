Meet Solordi Inu, Solana’s next big meme coin - a diamond with Gaming Utility

Solordi ingeniously bridges the gap between dedicated gamers seeking lucrative opportunities and crypto enthusiasts with a penchant for immersive experiences.

Chicago, IL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented move, Solordi has catapulted itself to the forefront of the gaming and blockchain industries with its innovative integration of augmented reality (AR) Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the introduction of its native digital currency, $SOLO, and a new business unit of Solana Labs, GameShift. Solordi ($SOLO) debut on December 23, 2023, through its dynamic online platform, Solordi.com, Solordi is pioneering a new era of interactive gaming combined with Web3 assets as an investment vehicle for players. Solordi is a powerful Solana meme with gaming utility.



Marking a milestone in digital innovation, Solordi has unveiled the world's first AR (augmented reality) NFTs on Magic Eden , setting a new standard in how users interact with digital art and blockchain technology. This pioneering feature allows enthusiasts to engage with their NFTs in real-world settings, providing an unparalleled interactive experience. "Engage, explore, and experience the digital world like never before," invites the Solordi team, beckoning users to a novel realm of blockchain interaction.



A Gaming Revolution: Addressing a niche yet burgeoning demand, Solordi ingeniously bridges the gap between dedicated gamers seeking lucrative opportunities and crypto enthusiasts with a penchant for immersive experiences. Through its prospective game launch, "Solordia: The Saga Begins," Solordi embarks on a quest to redefine gaming norms by enabling players in a third person, battle royale shooter game with a Kill2Earn tokenomics model. The NFTs associated with in-game “skins” could also potentially be related to additional player rewards, based on how long players lock in their in-game NFTs into their player profiles.



The Competitive Arena: Solordi's ambition crystalizes through the development of a third-person shooter game, a competitive platform where players wield their AR NFTs in high-stakes tournaments to earn $SOLO rewards. This strategic endeavor not only solidifies Solordi's position in the gaming market but also introduces a reward mechanism that technologically could enable further returns, encouraging sustained engagement and investment growth. With aspirations to feature on the Solana Saga mobile app store, Solordi is poised for unparalleled accessibility and market penetration.



The Architects of Innovation: At the helm of Solordi is a trio of visionary developers, led by a luminary with over 15 years in game development, supported by a strategic leadership team dedicated to cultivating a robust community through the universal appeal of the Solordi Inu Space-Robot Dog mascot. Esteemed collaborations with industry giants Solana Labs and GameShift, alongside prominent listings on CoinGecko and Coin Market Cap, solidify Solordi’s market presence and herald its potential for additional Centralized Exchange Listings and future possibilities of a token burn at a 9 figure market cap.



A Future Unveiled: The Solana blockchain has proven to be one of the most efficient, secure, scaleable, and most inexpensive blockchain for the upcoming bull cycle. For Solrodi, the sights set on dominating the gaming landscape akin to Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games, Solordi envisions a future where its platform transcends PC and console boundaries to become a staple on the Solana Saga Mobile phone utilizing and contributing to a SDK (Software Development Kit) that will be used by future game developers on the Solana Blockchain.

Echoes from the Frontier: "This game will forever transform the Solana blockchain landscape," declares a Solordi visionary, embodying the project's ambitious ethos. "Bridging the gap between gaming aficionados and crypto investors," Solordi stands as a beacon of innovation, heralding a new dawn for interactive digital investment.



To Learn More. Visit Solordi.com , immerse yourself in our Telegram and Discord communities, and seize the opportunity to invest in Solordi ($SOLO), charting a course towards a revolutionary Solana blockchain gaming and investment future.



About Solordi: With a mission to revolutionize the gaming and cryptocurrency landscapes, Solordi melds AR NFTs with its native digital currency, $SOLO, to forge an unparalleled interactive experience. Driven by innovation and a commitment to community, Solordi is on a trajectory to redefine the boundaries of blockchain engagement.



Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.

