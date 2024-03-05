Roadzen Appoints Bruce Goldberg as General Counsel

Mr. Goldberg brings over thirty years of executive experience demonstrating Roadzen's strategic commitment to strengthen its leadership team

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI-led insurance and mobility products, is excited to announce the appointment of Bruce Goldberg as General Counsel. With over three decades of executive experience overseeing legal, compliance, M&A, and HR in several public technology companies, Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in scaling legal operations.



His leadership will play an integral role in steering Roadzen through future opportunities, ensuring that the company's legal strategies support its growth and innovation. His appointment is part of our continued effort to strengthen the leadership team and build core operational capabilities for future growth.

Speaking on his new role, Bruce Goldberg said, "Roadzen's commitment to innovation and excellence in insurance technology presents an exciting challenge and a significant opportunity. I am excited to join Roadzen at this pivotal moment and look forward to working with the entire team to pave the way for the insurance industry's transformation using AI."

Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen, commented that "Bruce brings decades of experience operating as a senior executive in public companies, having served as CEO, Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Officer. His expertise in building legal operations will be of great value and we look forward to the impact he will have at Roadzen.”

Prior to joining Roadzen, Bruce served as the Vice President, Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Officer at SMART Global Holdings, Inc., where he played a vital role in managing legal, compliance and human resources for the company’s global operations. Before SMART Global, he held various executive roles with All American Semiconductor, Inc., culminating in his eventual tenure as President and CEO.

Bruce holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami's School of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Miami.

Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by AI. Thousands of clients - from some of the world’s leading insurers, fleets and carmakers to small fleets, brokers and insurance agents - use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune and Financial Express. Roadzen has 400 employees across its global offices in the US, India, UK and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.io.

