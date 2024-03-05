HYCU® Becomes First Data Protection Solution to Attain Common Criteria Certification for Collaboration Protection Profile (cPP)

Issued by National Information Assurance Partnership, Certification Reinforces the Company’s Commitment to Keep All Data Protected, Regardless of Location

Boston, Massachusetts, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader in modern data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that HYCU for Enterprise Clouds achieved Common Criteria certification for Collaboration Protection Profile (cPP). This marks the first data protection solution to gain this significant certification after comprehensive and rigorous checks including security audits, cryptography, algorithms and random number generation, certificate handling and user authentication, security management, and secure storage of usernames.

Within Common Criteria, the cPP certification is mutually recognized by all 31 participating countries. HYCU for Enterprise Clouds certification is also recognized by all participating countries. Common Criteria is widely regarded as the leading benchmark for IT product security certification. IT users increasingly expect Common Criteria certification in their choice of solutions as trusted and reliable for specific cybersecurity capabilities.

“The Common Criteria certification marks another significant milestone for HYCU,” said Subbiah Sundaram, SVP, Product at HYCU. “We are proud to be the first enterprise backup and recovery solution for enterprise clouds to achieve this important recognition, reinforcing our commitment to partners and customers in ensuring documented security measures and rigorous validation by qualified third parties. A huge thank you to our outstanding engineering leadership and engineering team for spending the necessary time needed to get this certification completed.”

The Common Criteria certification has attained global recognition for assessing and certifying the security features and capabilities of IT products. It signifies that the solution undergoing certification has passed a rigorous evaluation by an independent third-party laboratory and ensures the solution has achievable, repeatable, and testable security. For HYCU’s growing customer base which includes government agencies, Common Criteria certification has been mandated for procuring IT products, especially for use in sensitive environments such as defense, finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

“As cyberthreats escalate and more data than ever is compromised due to simple human error as well as malicious attacks by ransomware groups, the Common Criteria certification provides assurance that HYCU customers are protected and prepared for the worst,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, SVP, Global Marketing, at HYCU. “It is testament to the continued work our team does to meet rigorous industry regulations and to keep all data protected and safe.”

"We're excited to see HYCU achieve this certification, recognizing its importance for our Federal and government agency customers who require certified security validation for their solutions," said Evan Slack, Sales Director who leads the HYCU Team at Carahsoft. "We look forward to continuing our joint work with HYCU and our reseller partners to ensure data is secure and protected for all of our customers."

To learn more about HYCU’s Common Criteria certification, visit NIAP-ccevs.org or the HYCU US Federal website.

HYCU solutions are available through Carahsoft Technology Corp’s reseller partners and contract vehicles including Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the HYCU Team at Carahsoft at (833) 597-5570 or HYCU@carahsoft.com.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com