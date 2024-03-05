Submit Release
Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTREAL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO:   Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE:    Tuesday, March 12, 2024
TIME:   11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL:    1-800-319-4610

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 11) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 0720 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Rick Leckner at Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.


