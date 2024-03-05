Alliance Entertainment to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024

PLANTATION, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.



Alliance Entertainment Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie, and CEO and CFO Jeff Walker will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss ongoing strategic and financial improvements that resulted in a significant reduced inventory and debt, with fiscal second quarter year over year inventory decreasing from $175 million down to $114 million, and debt down from $177 million to $107 million, and recently reported fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results with quarterly Revenue of $425.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million, Gross Profit up 128% to $47.7 million, and Net Income of $8.9 million driven by strategic and financial improvements.

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Attendees: Chairman Bruce Ogilvie, CEO and CFO Jeff Walker

Format: In-person 1x1’s

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment management

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com .