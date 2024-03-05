Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 05, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Hearing on State Route 240 Highway Improvement Project in West Seneca Hearing Set for Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. at Erie 1 BOCES The New York State Department of Transportation today announced a public hearing on Wednesday, March 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on a proposed highway improvement project on State Route 240, also known as Harlem Road, between State Route 400 and Mineral Springs Road in the Town of West Seneca, Erie County. The purpose of the project is to enhance safety and improve mobility along State Route 240 for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists who share the road. The event is an opportunity for residents and interested parties to learn more about the State Route 240 Highway Improvement Project, scheduled to begin in Spring 2025. The public hearing will be held at Erie 1 BOCES, located at 355 Harlem Road, West Seneca, and will be conducted in an open forum format, where individuals can arrive any time from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the project. A formal presentation of the project overview will be held at 5 p.m. The proposed project includes milling and paving on State Route 240 from State Route 400 to the bridge over Indian Church Road. State Route 240 will be reconstructed and widened from the bridge over Indian Church Road to Mineral Springs Road to include a center, two-way left turn lane, installation of new curb, closed drainage, access management and the installation of sidewalk. A Draft Design Approval Document has been prepared for the proposed project and is available for review by all interested parties. Copies of the Draft Design Approval Document are available for viewing during business hours at the Office of Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203; West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road, West Seneca and the West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Road, West Seneca. The selection of the preferred design alternative will be finalized after the impacts of the alternative, comments on the Draft Design Approval Document and all comments from the public hearing have been fully evaluated. Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Individuals may file written statements or other exhibits in place of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing. Written statements submitted at the hearing, or received before March 27, 2024, will be made part of the record. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Scott McKay, Project Manager, at (716) 847-3230, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5268.53. ###