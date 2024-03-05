The case for a European public-goods fund

With the European Union’s pandemic recovery fund set to end in 2026, there is an urgent need for more durable financial mechanisms to support its long-term objectives. Fortunately, a new investment fund could both enhance the EU’s growth potential and ensure compliance with its new fiscal rules and shared values.

AMSTERDAM – Following weeks of intense negotiations, the European Union has agreed to revise its fiscal rules. The new rulebook will replace the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) – which has been suspended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – and modernize the bloc’s 25-year-old fiscal framework.

While the SGP featured a one-size-fits-all model that ultimately undermined its credibility, the updated fiscal rules allow for a differentiated approach. The goal is to maintain the existing deficit and public debt limits while still encouraging member states to invest in green and digital technologies. Member states will be granted extended adjustment periods of up to seven years to reduce their debts to sustainable levels, provided they commit to reforms and investments that support this double (green/digital) transition.

About the authors:

Age Bakker is a former executive director of the International Monetary Fund and a former director at De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Roel Beetsma is a professor of Macroeconomics at the University of Amsterdam and a member of the European Fiscal Board.

Marco Buti is Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Chair at the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Center and an external fellow at Bruegel.