La Rosa Announces Official Launch of Final Offer, a Transparent Negotiation Platform, in Two States

Celebration, FL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced plans to officially launch Final Offer, a consumer-facing offer management and negotiation platform, during its annual Legacy Summit conference being held on March 6-8, 2024 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Final Offer will initially be made available to real estate brokers on the Company’s platform in key markets across Florida and Georgia, with plans to expand the offering across the organization.

Final Offer is designed to simplify real estate transactions, enabling buyers to make successful offers and sellers to maximize the outcome of their sales. Final Offer’s streamlined online process will allow sellers to establish a minimum sales price and other deal terms online and pre-approved buyers to make binding offers. If a seller sets a “Final Offer” price and terms, an interested buyer can accept it instantly, putting the property under contract. Final Offer’s innovative platform is designed to empower both real estate agents and their clients with real-time transparency, streamlining the offer management and negotiation process, creating a fair playing field for all while also providing accountability and trust.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, “We are extremely excited about announcing the official launch of our Final Offer platform in Florida and Georgia at our upcoming annual conference. We believe this offering will revolutionize the real estate industry by bringing much-needed transparency to the home buying/selling process. Through the platform, our agents will be able to provide their clients with a more transparent offer and negotiation experience. We look forward to rolling this out across all the states where we operate, including, South Carolina, California, New York, Texas and Puerto Rico.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has ten La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,470 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com