Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Continued growth advances mission to “Electrify Our World™”

TORRANCE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor , the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences and calls:



Morgan Stanley: Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 5th, Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

1-on-1 meetings and fireside chat with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Fireside chat March 5th at 4:20pm Pacific.

To register for 1-on-1 meetings, please contact your local Morgan Stanley representative.

Fireside chat livestream: register via Morgan Stanley link .

MESH Ventures Call

March 6th, 5pm Pacific / March 7th, 9am Taipei / Hong Kong

Group call with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Register via MESH Ventures link .

CICC Call (in Mandarin)

March 6th, 7pm Pacific / March 7th, 11am Beijing / Hong Kong

Group call with Janet Chou, CFO and Charles Zha, VP and GM Navitas China.

Registration: Nicole Yang, CICC Research Department, xiaoyu5.yang@cicc.com.cn .

Fubon Securities Call

March 7th, 6pm Pacific / March 8th, 10am Beijing / Hong Kong

Group call with Janet Chou, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations.

Registration: Melody Teng, Global Equities Division at melody.teng@fubon.com .

China Renaissance Call

March 12th, 7pm Pacific / March 13th, 10am, Beijing / Hong Kong

Group call with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Registration: Annie Liu, annieliu@huaxing.com .

Roth: 36th Annual Roth Conference

March 18th, Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA.

1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

To register, please contact your local Roth representative.

Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at https://navitassemi.com/events/ .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2024. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62450f3c-123e-47ef-b18e-a3bbe6d68dd6