Retail Consumer Goods and Manufacturing Market Size

Unilever, General Mills, PepsiCo, ITC, AB InBev, Emerson, Nestlé, Nike, Harman, and 3M, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2029.

The market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the rising adoption of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), and supporting regulatory frameworks.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Retail Consumer Goods and Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2029’’ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/retail-consumer-goods-and-manufacturing-market-4467

Key Market Trends

  • Digital Transformation: Digital transformation is reshaping retail operations and manufacturing processes, driving automation, efficiency, and innovation across the value chain. Companies are adopting digital technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and robotics to optimize supply chain management, enhance product development, and improve customer engagement.
  • Omnichannel Retailing: Omnichannel retailing integrates online and offline channels to provide seamless shopping experiences across multiple touchpoints. Retailers are investing in omnichannel strategies, click-and-collect services, and experiential retail formats to bridge the gap between digital and physical shopping environments and meet consumer expectations for convenience and flexibility.
  • Premiumization and Luxury Goods: Demand for premium and luxury goods continues to grow as consumers seek quality, exclusivity, and status symbols. Retailers and manufacturers are expanding their luxury product offerings, enhancing brand prestige, and targeting affluent consumer segments with upscale products and personalized service.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product type outlook, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the manufacturing process outlook, the mass production segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global retail consumer goods and manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/retail-consumer-goods-and-manufacturing-market-4467

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
  • Durable Goods
  • Electronics
  • Apparel
  • Others

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Mass Production
  • Custom Manufacturing/Specialized Production

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238/ +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

