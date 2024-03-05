Agrify Corporation Announces CEO Participation in Closing of Public Offering

TROY, Mich., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, refers to the February 28th, 2024 news release whereby the Company announced a public offering of a total of 6,723,684 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants that were issued at closing for gross proceeds of approximately $2.6 million dollars (the “Offering”). Affiliates of Raymond Chang, CEO and Chairman of Agrify, participated in the Offering and acquired 1,842,104 shares of common stock.



For information about Agrify’s cultivation and extraction technologies, please visit www.agrify.com to learn more.

About Agrify

Agrify is a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, bringing data, science, and technology to the forefront of the market. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI (return on investment) at scale. Our comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless extraction, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.agrify.com.

