Snail Games Announces ARK Franchise Tops Charts at Steam's Dinos vs. Robots Fest

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced the ARK franchise’s achievement at Steam's Dinos vs. Robots Fest, held from February 26 to March 4, 2024. ARK Survival Ascended emerged as the number one best seller, spotlighting the strong market presence and growth potential of the ARK franchise.



Steam's Dinos vs. Robots Fest, a week-long celebration featuring dinosaur- and robot-themed games, offered discounts and demos to gamers worldwide. ARK Survival Ascended's top chart position, alongside ARK Survival: Evolved's ranking among the top ten best sellers, highlights the franchise's lasting appeal and robust community support. These achievements highlight the ongoing popularity of ARK Survival: Evolved, which continues to attract new players eight years post-release, and the strong reception for ARK Survival: Ascended. Fueled by the success of the ARK franchise and its loyal, growing community, Snail Games is motivated to further expand and innovate within the ARK franchise.

"Our recent achievements at Steam's Dinos vs. Robots Fest highlight the ARK franchise's incredible journey and potential," said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail, Inc. "The continued support from new and existing players reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative and engaging gaming experiences that exceed players' expectations, and to exploring new opportunities for growth, innovation, and storytelling. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to continuing to expand the ARK universe and our other gaming offerings, as we aim to further push the boundaries of creativity and development to deliver high-quality games."

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PC’s and mobile devices.

