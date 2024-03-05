Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,980 in the last 365 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference

PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, FL on March 13, 2024.

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m. EST on March 13, 2024. A link to the webcast will be available at https://investors.waxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of nearly $900 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact
European Wax Center, Inc.
Bethany Johns
IR@myewc.com
469-270-6888

Edelman Smithfield for European Wax Center
EWCIR@edelman.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more