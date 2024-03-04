Would you like to be an Institute for Government intern?

Do you ever wonder how major policy decisions are made in government? Are you curious about what could be done to improve the state of public services? Would you like to know more about the people and procedures behind the big events in Parliament? Do you want to learn more about public finances, public bodies or devolution? And have you been thinking about how a general election might impact how government works?

The Institute for Government’s 12-month paid graduate internship programme is an outstanding opportunity to join our team and make a real contribution to our work in making government more effective. IfG interns are involved with our busy programme of research projects, help to put together publications and run our popular events. At the same time they gain valuable experience and practical skills which are of real value for careers in a variety of sectors.

Former interns have moved into roles at other think tanks, joined the civil service, started postgraduate study, or begun working for political parties, consultancy firms, media organisations or charities.

We will shortly open applications for our research and communications internship programmes, to start in September 2024. You can sign up to receive recruitment updates from us, which will include when applications open for the internship programmes.

At this online information session, current interns from across the Institute for Government’s research teams will reflect on their experience. They will talk about the type of projects you could be involved with as an intern, discuss what it is like working at a think tank and at the Institute for Government, and share some tips and advice for the application process. There will be time for a Q&A, with the opportunity to submit questions during the event for our interns and recruitment manager to answer.

At the IfG, we’re committed to supporting greater diversity and inclusion within our workforce, and to fostering an environment in which everyone feels welcome, supported and valued.

We welcome applications from anyone who is interested in government and how to make it more effective, and particularly encourage those who belong to groups currently underrepresented in the think-tank sector to attend this online event. This includes but is not limited to Black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates, disabled candidates, and candidates from low-income backgrounds.

This event will be recorded and available to watch back on this page afterwards.