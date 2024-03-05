RSC to Present Key Findings From 'Urgent and Long Overdue' Report on Canada's Drug Crisis

The RSC webinar on March 27 will address Canada's drug crisis, focusing on elements of a national approach to decriminalization.

Ottawa, Ontario, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 16, 2024, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) released the policy briefing titled "Urgent and Long Overdue: Legal Reform and Drug Decriminalization in Canada.” On March 27 at 2:00pm ET, the RSC is hosting a free webinar to present key findings of this report.

“Criminalization of substance use is a strategy that perpetuates harm and stigma. In this report, we consider Canada's past and current approach to substance use, joining the call for a new path forward rooted in a human rights approach," said Co-Chair of the Working Group, Vanessa Gruben.

This discussion will be led by authors of the report, who will explore avenues toward a national approach to drug decriminalization. Authors will also highlight shortcomings of the current approach to legal reform and discuss additional strategies for responding to Canada's toxic drug crisis. Register here for the event.

