Dr. Edward Smink of The Soul Of Caregiving to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Smink, PhD is a mostly retired caregiver who nearly lost it all until he came to the realization that he had an issue that he could not solve alone. He reached out for help and he credits his coach in saving his life. He learned the value of self-care, sharing his story, and valuing his emotions. Now he runs a coaching business, publishes books, and speaks on the topic of The Soul of Caregiving.

Dr. Smink notes that caregiving is a dance, a dance between caring for others and selfcare. We are hardwired as humans to give instead of receive, and we frequently neglect to care for our own selves. He has defined the term compassion fatigue, which is different from burnout, as being exhausted from doing something that you love to the point where it hurts.

Whether the caregiver is a family member, a healthcare worker, or a first responder such as a fireman, they can all reach that same point of exhaustion. They care because they are human. In his radio show, he will go over what he calls The Big Three Cultural Taboos caregivers face. Healing means to do the opposite of what we were culturally taught. The first is You can do it all yourself, that is you need to be self-sufficient, and not acknowledge that you need to reach out for help. To acknowledge one’s vulnerability is a sign of weakness. The second is Don’t share your experiences, who is going to listen anyway about sharing your story. You have a story to tell and need to be heard. The third is Don’t show your emotions. Remember big boys don’t cry and big girls are too emotional. We all have emotional reactions to traumatic experiences.

Dr. Smink will also talk about the new edition of his book which has questions and pages one can use to journal. It is not a how-to book, but a series of stories that will inspire caregivers and help them reflect on their individual emotions and experiences. It can help the provider do what they do best and still be supportive—without feeling overburdened or alone.

Dr, Smink is has a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology and a master’s and doctoral degree in Depth Psychology. He has worked at time in nursing, chaplaincy, hospice care, and healthcare organizational development and leadership. For more than 20 years he has gathered personal and professional knowledge that enables him to find the balance between reason, creativity, giving, healing, spirituality, compassion and self-care. He is excited about this new opportunity to share what he learned the hard way, and to help others in a more positive sense.

“Caregivers are notorious for not developing skills of self-care. Yet it’s not their fault alone,” he stresses. “We are culturally trained not to see selfcare”.” Likewise, when one is ready to seek help, healing is incremental one step at a time.“ Insight gained along the way leads to gaining more control, self-confidence, and decision making.” Dr. Smink suggests.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Edwards Smink of The Soul of Caregiving in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, March 7th at 1:00pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

IIf you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about the business and book please visit https://www.soulofcaregiving.com/