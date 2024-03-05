Horror Heavyweight Michaelbrent Collings Launches “Grimmworld” Franchise
I’ve always loved fairy tales, [but I think they've] lost a lot of the adventure, danger, and thrills that made the originals so compelling. So I thought, why not write a fairy tale of my own?”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Mountain Publishing today celebrated the launch of what’s expected to become the publisher’s newest fantasy juggernaut. The team behind Brandon Mull’s “Fablehaven” franchise has released “The Witch in the Woods - Volume I - Grimmworld” from best-selling author Michaelbrent Collings.
Offering a unique twist on the Grimm brothers’ terrific and twisted world of fairy tales, Collings leans into his vast experience in the horror genre to bring age-appropriate thrills and chills to young readers. “The Witch in the Woods” introduces twins Willow and Jake, adventurous fifth graders who’ve just moved to what they expect to be the lame, tiny town New Marburg, Idaho. But with jetpack commuters and robot traffic cops, their new home is anything but boring. Then when a bizarre lightning storm hits, the twins are transported to an even stranger and much more dangerous place only the Grimm Brothers could love.
Naturally it’s called “Grimmworld,” and Willow and Jake soon learn that they’re related to the original Grimms, and those brothers had special powers to travel from their old universe to their new one: Grimmworld. It’s the land where all fairy tales are born, and getting there is the easy part. Getting home and surviving some of the Grimm Brothers most fearsome characters will be the challenge of a lifetime.
“I’ve always loved fairy tales,” Collings said. “And though I understand why many of today’s versions have been sanitized, I often thought that they’d also lost a lot of the adventure, danger, and thrills that made the originals so compelling. So I thought, why not write a fairy tale of my own?”
But Collings didn’t want to write just another story, he wanted to explore where all fairy tales might have come from. “What if they had a homeland, like a birthplace. That’s Grimmworld, and it’s a blend of adventurous, scary, and funny. This is where all fairy tales originated.”
Though this fairy tale world might be new to Collings, writing horror isn’t. He’s penned many bestsellers, been nominated for some of the most prestigious awards in the genre, and is the only author ever to be a finalist for the Bram Stoker Award, Dragon Award, RONE Award, and Whitney Award.
Prepub buzz for “The Witch in the Woods” has been both humbling for Collings and fostered confidence in future volumes of the “Grimmworld” series. The book has been praised by industry titans like Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, and others. “You always hope for good reviews, obviously,” Collings said. “But you never really know. You spend months writing, editing, marketing, and then waiting. So to see the book receiving so much attention before it’s even out there has been pretty special. I think even the Grimm Brothers would approve.”
“The Witch in the Woods” is now available in hardcover, audio, and ebook formats everywhere books are sold.
About Michaelbrent Collings:
Michaelbrent Collings is an internationally bestselling novelist, produced screenwriter, speaker, and writing teacher. Best known for horror (and voted one of the top 20 All-Time Greatest Horror Writers in a Ranker vote of nearly 20,000 readers), Collings has written bestselling thrillers, mysteries, sci-fi and fantasy titles, and even humor and non-fiction. In addition to popular success, Michaelbrent has also received critical acclaim: he is the only person who has ever been a finalist for a Bram Stoker Award (twice), a Dragon Award (twice), and a RONE Award, and he and his work have been reviewed and/or featured on everything from Publishers Weekly to Scream Magazine to NPR. An engaging and entertaining speaker, Michaelbrent is also a frequent guest at comic cons and on writing podcasts like Six Figure Authors, The Creative Penn, Writing Excuses, and others; and is a mental health advocate and TEDx speaker.
And he isn’t just a novelist: he’s also a produced screenwriter and member of the WGA. Starting out by entering the Nicholl Fellowship, he had more scripts reach quarter- and semi-finals in a single year for the Nicholl Fellowship than any other entrant in the prestigious competition’s history. Following that, he scored interest in numerous of his scripts, eventually selling and optioning numerous of them, as well as placing as a finalist or semi-finalist for other major screenplay competitions, including Table Read My Screenplay, the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards, the AAA Screenwriting contest, and more.
His Bestseller Life platform, designed to help writers navigate the challenging, ever-changing world of writing and publishing, helpse elevate writers from storytellers to storySELLERS. With a comprehensive approach, taught by the only author at his level who does 100% of the job himself (no outsourcing of anything, from the writing to the design to the marketing), Michaelbrent teaches every aspect of his process for writing, publishing, and marketing. With a focus on saving time and money, the course offers a range of modules that cover everything from the basics of writing to the complexities of advertising and marketing your work. Subscribers get full access to all the learning tools, including handouts, exercises, and exclusive offers; discounts on author tools; and proprietary online tools only available to the students he calls “Lifers.”
Find out more about him at WrittenInsomnia.com, or at Bestsellerlife.com
About the Publisher:
Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romance® line of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.
