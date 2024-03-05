Credefi Finance Partners with Nilos and Sets New Industry Standards with Innovative Financial Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, in a series of strategic advancements, Credefi Finance, a pioneer at the crossroads of decentralized and traditional finance, was excited to announce significant developments that promise to transform the financial landscape for its users globally. These innovations highlight Credefi's relentless pursuit of inclusivity, security, and value for its community.





Enhancing Financial Accessibility with the Nilos Partnership

Leading the charge is the partnership with Nilos, a frontrunner in providing virtual IBAN solutions in the crypto space. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward, offering seamless transitions between crypto and fiat currencies within the Credefi ecosystem. By democratizing access to tools once exclusive to institutional clients, Credefi and Nilos are ushering in a new era where retail investors can enjoy the same level of services and benefits, ensuring a broader inclusivity in financial opportunities.

Elevating $CREDI and $xCREDI Utilities

Following the partnership, Credefi is proud to enhance the utilities of $CREDI and $xCREDI tokens, solidifying their role within the ecosystem. These tokens are now equipped with enhanced benefits designed to optimize the investment experience. For $CREDI holders, benefits include yield boosts, reduced fees, insurance for lender protection, and increased APY for stablecoin investments. Meanwhile, $xCREDI holders gain governance rights, a share in the project's yearly revenue, and instant ROI opportunities. These enhancements underscore Credefi's commitment to rewarding its community and fostering a more engaging and beneficial platform for users.

Revolutionizing Corporate Financing with NFT Corporate Bonds

In a notable stride towards innovation, Credefi's NFT corporate bonds product is moving from its experimental phase towards full-scale production readiness. This initiative represents a pioneering approach to corporate financing, employing ERC1155 tokens for bond issuance, which allows for a dynamic and flexible platform. With tranche activation and NFT fractionalization, Credefi introduces a novel method of investment that promises security and inclusivity. The integration of ModuleX and the upgrade of the Autonomous Earning smart contract further enhance the platform's security and efficiency, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Credefi Finance's latest developments, from the Nilos partnership to the enhancement of token utilities and the innovation of NFT corporate bonds, illustrate the platform's dedication to innovation, security, and community empowerment. "These advancements are just the beginning," said a Credefi spokesperson. "We're committed to continuously exploring new ways to provide value to our users and to redefine the possibilities within the financial ecosystem."

About Credefi Finance

Credefi Finance bridges the gap between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional financial services, offering a secure, efficient, and inclusive platform for investment and lending. By leveraging blockchain technology, Credefi Finance introduces innovative financial products that cater to the evolving needs of investors and borrowers, setting new standards for accessibility and innovation in the financial industry.





Media Contact

Company: Credefi Finance

Contact: Media Team

Email: team@credefi.finance

Website: Credefi.finance

SOURCE: Credefi Finance