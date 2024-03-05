Capital Expenditure Market Analysis 2023-2032: Size, Share, Trends | At 13.8% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Capital Expenditure Market," by Asset Type (Land, Buildings, Equipment, Software, Vehicles, Patents, and Others) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Oil & Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, and Real Estate): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The capital expenditure market size was valued at $653.9 trillion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2345679.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Capital expenditure market refers to funds used to upgrade, maintain, or acquire capital assets. Capital expenditures are included in the cash flow statement and are estimated by adding current depreciation to the previous accounting cycle's shift in plant, property, and equipment (PP&E). The capex indicates how much a company invests in capital assets.

The global capital expenditure industry is poised for steady growth over the next five years as corporations and governments increase investments to expand capacity, adopt new technologies, and support infrastructure development. Key drivers that fuel this growth include rebounding economic activity following the pandemic, historic fiscal stimulus packages, strategic government initiatives around infrastructure modernization, and energy transitions, as well as tax incentives for private sector technology and facilities upgrades. The recovering macroeconomic climate has restored corporate profitability and credit availability, giving firms more resources and confidence to invest in long-term productivity enhancements. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the capital expenditure market.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has induced significant uncertainty into the global economic landscape leading to scaled back capital expenditure (capex) appetite amid rising inflation, weaker demand outlook and higher financing costs.

While economic pressures and geopolitical tensions persist, enterprises are reviewing non-critical outlays more prudently. However, structural demand drives around sustainability, urbanization, and emerging tech promises a temporary setback rather than systemic Capex contraction.

The land segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By asset type, the land segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one- fourths of the global capital expenditure market revenue, as investments into industrial land acquisitions and factory buildings construction continues to rise driven by manufacturing expansions across developing regions. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to software remains a focal area with particular emphasis on cloud capabilities enhancement, AI integration, and data analytics advancements.

The industry vertical segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the oil and gas segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one- fourths of the global capital expenditure market revenue. This is attributed to modernization of downstream facilities such as refineries and petrochemical plants to enhance efficiency, meet environmental standards, and shift towards higher value products. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to investment in advanced medical equipment and diagnostics on the back of progress in fields like genomics, robotics and AI.

North America maintains its dominance until 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one- fourths of the global capital expenditure market revenue, owing to advanced industrial maturity and earlier adoption curve for technological innovations necessitating infrastructure upgrades. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to factory automation investments by manufacturers and public infrastructure development programs.

Leading Market Players: -

U.S. Bancorp

Regions Financial Corporation

Truist Financial Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC Holdings plc

Citigroup Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Wells Fargo

First Citizens Bank

Key Findings of The Study

By asset type, land segment accounted for the largest capital expenditure market share in 2022.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

Depending on industry vertical, the oil and gas segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.

