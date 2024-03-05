Nashville's Gulch Lands Major Tenant as Calvetti Ferguson Signs Office Lease

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Top 200 accounting firm, has signed a long-term lease in Nashville’s ONE 22 ONE Broadway tower.



ONE 22 ONE is a $140 million office tower completed in 2022 and home to several national companies, including Bradley and FirstBank. The property is 24 stories high and totals 373,000 square feet. Calvetti Ferguson will occupy the space in August, with over 15,000 square feet on the 20th floor. The firm’s new Nashville office will have 60 combined offices and workspaces, three conference rooms, a training room, and a speakeasy.

"As we expand our footprint, we're thrilled to plant roots in Nashville's vibrant Gulch neighborhood," said Jason Ferguson, the firm’s managing partner. "The area's impressive development and energetic vibe perfectly align with our company culture. We believe this location will attract top talent to join Calvetti Ferguson and provide a stellar environment for client collaboration and partnership."

“Our office is a place for our people, clients, and community partners to gather, learn, collaborate, and contribute to the Nashville community,” says Nicholas McClay, Nashville office managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. “ONE 22 ONE Broadway puts Calvetti Ferguson’s Nashville home in the Gulch – an iconic neighborhood with a bustling professional community as well as residences, restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment.”

Calvetti Ferguson recognizes the strong emphasis on creativity and growth within Nashville's dynamic business community. Its mission to empower entrepreneurial clients aligns with the city's well-established spirit of innovation, making it a valuable addition to the city's thriving ecosystem.

Calvetti Ferguson is recognized by Forbes, Accounting Today, and Inside Public Accounting as a leading CPA firm in the United States, earning accolades like ‘Top Regional Leader’ and ‘Best Tax Firm’. In addition to its recognition for its services, the firm has also earned the title of ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Houston and Dallas Business Journals. The firm has been serving clients since 2003 and continues to grow year after year with purposeful advancements such as its new Nashville office.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

