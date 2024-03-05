In-depth Analysis Report 2024 - Global Animal Health Market Set to Cross US$ 49.5 Billion (2.9% CAGR) by 2032

Animal Health Market - IMARC Group

The global animal health market size reached US$ 37.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Animal Health Industry:

• Rising Demand for Animal Protein:

The market is propelled by the ever-increasing global demand for animal protein. As the world population continues to grow, so does the need for meat, dairy, and other animal-derived products. This rise in demand places immense pressure on the livestock industry to maintain healthy and productive animals. Animal health products and services are indispensable in ensuring the well-being and productivity of livestock, which in turn drives the growth of the market. Additionally, the growth of the middle-class population in emerging economies further fuels this demand, as consumers seek higher-quality and safer animal-derived products.

• Preventive Healthcare Measures:

The market is witnessing significant expansion due to the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures for animals. Animal owners and farmers are increasingly recognizing that prevention is more cost-effective than treatment. They understand that proactive healthcare measures not only reduce the risk of disease outbreaks but also minimize economic losses and ensure the quality of animal products. This shift in mindset is leading to the widespread adoption of vaccines, diagnostics, and other healthcare products designed to proactively manage and maintain animal health.

• Technological Advancements and Digitalization:

Innovations in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and digital health solutions are transforming the way animals are monitored and treated. Advanced diagnostic tools allow for quicker and more accurate disease detection, enabling timely intervention and reducing the spread of illnesses within animal populations. Furthermore, the adoption of precision farming techniques and the use of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in animal husbandry are enhancing the overall efficiency and sustainability of animal production systems. These technologies improve animal health outcomes and boost the profitability of farmers and ranchers. As a result, the market continues to expand as it leverages these technological advancements to meet the evolving demands of the global agriculture and food industries.

Global Animal Health Market Trends:

The growing interest in tailoring healthcare solutions for individual animals is favoring the market. This trend involves the use of advanced diagnostics to identify specific health needs and the development of customized treatment plans. Personalized medicine enhances the effectiveness of therapies and minimizes adverse effects, making it a significant driver of market growth.

Additionally, consumer preference for natural and organic products extends to animal health. The market is witnessing increased demand for natural supplements, herbal remedies, and nutraceuticals that promote animal well-being without the use of synthetic chemicals. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices in agriculture.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• Bayer

• Elanco

• Merck

• Merial

• Zoetis Inc.

• Biogenesis Bago

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Heska

• Neogen

• Novartis

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vetoquinol

• Virbac

Animal Health Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Commercial Animals

• Companion Animals

Commercial represented the largest segment due to the substantial demand for animal health products in the commercial livestock and poultry farming sectors, which require extensive healthcare and disease management solutions to ensure production efficiency and product quality.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologicals

• Medicinal Feed Additives

• Diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals represented the largest segment due to the essential role of pharmaceuticals in treating and preventing diseases in animals across various sectors, including livestock, pets, and aquaculture, making them a fundamental component of the Animal Health market.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America’s dominance in the global anima health market is attributed to its highly developed and technologically advanced animal farming industry, stringent regulatory standards, and increasing consumer awareness regarding animal health and welfare, driving the demand for a wide range of animal health products and services in the region.

