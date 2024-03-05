BookTrib and Tall Poppy Writers Celebrate the Rise of Lawless Heroines in Historical Fiction
Suddenly, there’s a rise in novels featuring women on the other side of the law, their trials and adventures ... Why the interest?”WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, the leading online book review and news website, has published an article exploring the newfound fascination with lawless heroines in historical fiction. Written by bestselling author Heather Webb, who is also a member of Tall Poppy Writers, the article delves into the rise of novels featuring women on the other side of the law, their trials, adventures, and the allure of their darker lives.
Titled "4 Historical Novels That Burn Down Stereotypes of Lawless Women," the article explores the nuances and complexities of these characters. It delves into the reasons behind the growing interest in female protagonists who defy societal norms and embrace lives of rebellion and intrigue.
"For ages we’ve devoured stories about gangsters and cowboys, thieves and pirates, and all manner of scoundrels, but they nearly always feature male protagonists," writes Webb. "Suddenly, there’s a rise in novels featuring women on the other side of the law, their trials and adventures ... Why the interest?"
"These characters have the kind of lives most of us would never consider but were able to safely live vicariously through their journeys on the page," writes Webb. "Lawless women … completely burn down stereotypes that surround the typical female roles from their particular era."
The article highlights several recently released and upcoming novels that showcase lawless heroines, including:
• "A True Account Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself" by Katherine Howe
• "Queens of London" by Heather Webb
• "The Assassin of Venice" by Alyssa Palombo
• "The Last Twelve Miles" by Erika Robuck
