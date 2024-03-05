Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,515 in the last 365 days.

BookTrib and Tall Poppy Writers Celebrate the Rise of Lawless Heroines in Historical Fiction

Focus on Lawless Heroines

BookTrib Article Highlights the Rise of Lawless Heroines in Historical Fiction

Suddenly, there’s a rise in novels featuring women on the other side of the law, their trials and adventures ... Why the interest?”
— Heather Webb
WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, the leading online book review and news website, has published an article exploring the newfound fascination with lawless heroines in historical fiction. Written by bestselling author Heather Webb, who is also a member of Tall Poppy Writers, the article delves into the rise of novels featuring women on the other side of the law, their trials, adventures, and the allure of their darker lives.

Titled "4 Historical Novels That Burn Down Stereotypes of Lawless Women," the article explores the nuances and complexities of these characters. It delves into the reasons behind the growing interest in female protagonists who defy societal norms and embrace lives of rebellion and intrigue.

"For ages we’ve devoured stories about gangsters and cowboys, thieves and pirates, and all manner of scoundrels, but they nearly always feature male protagonists," writes Webb. "Suddenly, there’s a rise in novels featuring women on the other side of the law, their trials and adventures ... Why the interest?"

"These characters have the kind of lives most of us would never consider but were able to safely live vicariously through their journeys on the page," writes Webb. "Lawless women … completely burn down stereotypes that surround the typical female roles from their particular era."

The article highlights several recently released and upcoming novels that showcase lawless heroines, including:
• "A True Account Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself" by Katherine Howe
• "Queens of London" by Heather Webb
• "The Assassin of Venice" by Alyssa Palombo
• "The Last Twelve Miles" by Erika Robuck

BookTrib invites readers to explore these captivating novels and join the discussion surrounding lawless heroines in historical fiction on its social media.

About BookTrib:
BookTrib.com, celebrating 20 years of serving readers and authors, is an online book magazine that offers readers engaging content, author interviews, book recommendations, and more. With a focus on helping readers discover their next great read, BookTrib celebrates the world of books and the people who love them. BookTrib also offers resources to help authors spread the word about their books.

About Tall Poppy Writers:
Tall Poppy Writers is the only cross-genre, cross-publisher women’s author collective in the world. Its goal is to help its author members boost their careers through marketing, partnerships, discounts, and other opportunities.

Cynthia Conrad
BookTrib
+1 203-226-0199
cynthia@booktrib.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

BookTrib and Tall Poppy Writers Celebrate the Rise of Lawless Heroines in Historical Fiction

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more