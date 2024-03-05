In-depth Analysis Report 2024 - Sports Nutrition Market Set to Cross US$ 103.3 Billion (7.1% CAGR) by 2032

Sports Nutrition Market Report - IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sports nutrition market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Sports Nutrition Market:

The global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 54.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 103.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Sports Nutrition Industry:

• Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness:

The market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising awareness of health and fitness among individuals. Consumers worldwide are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and balanced nutrition. This awareness is leading to a rise in the demand for sports nutrition products. Consumers are actively seeking supplements that can enhance their athletic performance, aid in muscle recovery, and support overall well-being. As a result, sports nutrition companies are capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide range of products, including protein powders, energy bars, and dietary supplements, to cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

• Growing Participation in Sports and Fitness Activities:

The increasing participation in sports and fitness activities across different age groups is propelling the market. Whether it's professional athletes, weekend warriors, or individuals pursuing recreational sports, the need for optimized nutrition is evident. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are seeking products that can help improve endurance, strength, and recovery times. This rise in participation is not limited to developed countries; emerging markets are also witnessing a rise in sports and fitness awareness, further fueling the demand for sports nutrition products.

• Innovation and Product Diversification:

Companies within this industry are investing heavily in research and development to create advanced, effective, and scientifically-backed nutrition solutions. This commitment to innovation has led to the introduction of new and improved products that cater to specific athletic goals and dietary preferences. From plant-based protein options to personalized nutrition plans, consumers now have access to a wide array of choices. Additionally, packaging and marketing strategies are evolving to appeal to a broader consumer base, including those seeking clean labels and sustainable sourcing. This commitment to innovation keeps the market dynamic and ensures that sports nutrition remains a prominent and evolving segment within the broader health and wellness industry.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The growing preference for clean and transparent labeling, as consumers increasingly seek products with natural ingredients and minimal additives is favoring the market. Personalization is also on the rise, with companies offering tailored nutrition plans and supplements to cater to individual fitness goals. The expansion of e-commerce and online retail channels is making sports nutrition products more accessible, contributing to market growth.

Additionally, sustainability and eco-friendly packaging are becoming important factors in consumer choices. Furthermore, the integration of technology, such as fitness apps and wearable devices, is influencing product development, enabling consumers to track and optimize their nutritional intake in real-time.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Sports Nutrition Industry are Given Below:

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Abbott Nutrition Inc.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Glanbia Plc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

• Post Holdings Inc.

• GNC Holdings

• Clif Bar & Company

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Olimp Laboratories

• Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

• PowerBar Europe GmbH

Sports Nutrition Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sports Food

• Sports Drinks

• Sports Supplements

Sports drinks represented the largest segment due to their widespread popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts who rely on these beverages for hydration, electrolyte replenishment, and quick energy during physical activities.

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Animal Derived

• Plant-Based

• Mixed

Animal-derived ingredients represented the largest segment as they are commonly used in the production of protein-based supplements, which are a fundamental component of sports nutrition, particularly for muscle recovery and growth.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Drug and Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets represented the largest segment as they offer a convenient and easily accessible retail platform where consumers can find a wide variety of sports nutrition products, making them a preferred choice for many shoppers.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America’s dominance in the global sports nutrition market is attributed to its high consumer awareness of sports nutrition, a well-established fitness culture, and a strong presence of key industry players, leading to a substantial demand for sports nutrition products in the region.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

