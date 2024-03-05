Coach and Author Kathy Baldwin of Rise Up Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Baldwin is an acclaimed author, speaker and coach whose work all focuses on the same subject: rising up from the pain, trauma, and challenges that keep us from being whole, empowered, and successful. This is one reason her business is named Rise Up Coaching.

Kathy became enlightened and empowered herself after undergoing negative experiences and relationship patterns that left her feeling sick, drained, and broken.

“My body was screaming at me. Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthistis and more. I didn’t listen to it and just tried to soldier on. Finally, I learned the root of it all and I began to heal myself. I decided to help others, especially women, to be better too.”

Kathy shares her journey in speeches and books, such as the new release Unlearn the Crap about Personal Success and Empowerment: Shattering the Illusion of What it Takes to Become the Real You. This inspirational book provides a roadmap to overcome self-doubt and trauma and build a more abundant life.

Kathy says that often we don’t adequately process trauma and stress through our lymphatic system, and it can alter our biochemistry and create disease. Once we learn about the quantum energy field, it can all be released or transmuted. It is also important to rewire our brains to generate new, more positive beliefs.

As a coach she helps people acknowledge their unprocessed trauma and cut the ties to anything that is disempowering. She guides them to understand the signals from their body and make a wise decision on what to do next. Some of her teaching is based on the universal laws of attraction, but Kathy notes that no one combines this with energy healing and empowerment tools quite the way she does. Kathy helps people realize that we can create ourselves and our futures. A few quick tips she shares are about cutting ties to the past, learning the language of the body, and connecting to your real self. Also creating a mission statement about your dreams. These are some of the ways to reach the next level of the best you.

On her radio show Kathy will share more of these tips and invite listeners to join her group coaching program called Drive Your Destiny which combines self-directed online learning and personal coaching, and helps people bring out their uniqueness. She will also talk about her book and how to get a copy.

“We can all create a new chapter and a new identity. Find the transition point and then, wow! It’s like a second puberty. Done with that past phase and on to what I want next. Only this time, we’re prepared for it.”

Close Up Radio will Feature Coach Kathy Baldwin in an interview with Jim Masters, on Thursday, March 7th at 12:00pm (EST)

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

If you would like to learn more about Kathy and her work please visit https://riseupcoaching.io/