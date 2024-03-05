Pharvaris to Participate in the Leerink Global Biopharma Conference 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced that its management will participate in the Leerink Global Biopharma Conference 2024, taking place from March 11-13, 2024, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami. Details are as follows:



Format: Fireside Chat

Representative: Morgan Conn, Ph.D.

Date, time: Tuesday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. ET



A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. The audio replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

