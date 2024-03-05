Cipher Mining Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Update

Fourth Quarter GAAP Earnings of $10.6m and Non-GAAP Earnings of $27.8m



Full Year 2023 Revenues of $126.8m

Increased Hash Rate to 7.4 EH/s in First Quarter 2024 and on track to reach 9.3 EH/s by end of Third Quarter 2024, with potential to grow to 25 EH/s by the end of 2025

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, with an update on its operations and deployment strategy.

"We are delighted to announce our fourth quarter 2023 results, which reflect our first full quarter in which all four of our data centers were operating at full capacity. We delivered a quarter with strong positive net income on both a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis. And while recent FASB accounting changes have been a tailwind for all the miners’ earnings, Cipher was net positive for the quarter even without those accounting changes,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher. “These record results are driven by our best-in-class unit economics.”

“We are particularly excited about our expansion plans for 2024 and 2025. We expect to be at 9.3 EH/s by the end of Q3 2024 via the fully funded expansions at our Bear and Chief data centers and over 16 EH/s in the first half of 2025 via the fully funded phase one build of our Black Pearl data center. We have the potential to grow to 25 EH/s by the end of 2025 with the eventual completion of Black Pearl. We have already seen the results we can achieve with our operational leverage. With the strength of our balance sheet, our expansion plans and proven track record on execution, we expect to be a clear winner through the halving and into the next cycle.”

Finance and Operations Highlights

Achieved record revenues and net profits on both a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis in the first quarter of operations since inception with fully deployed data centers

30 MW expansion at each of Bear and Chief JV data centers, delivering 1.25 EH/s of self-mining capacity, on track for Q2 2024 deployment

Closed the acquisition of the 300 MW Black Pearl facility and commenced construction work at the site for expected partial energization in Q2 2025



CIPHER MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,105 $ 11,927 Accounts receivable 622 98 Receivables, related party 245 1,102 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,670 7,254 Bitcoin 32,978 6,283 Derivative asset 31,878 21,071 Total current assets 155,498 47,735 Property and equipment, net 243,815 191,188 Deposits on equipment 30,812 73,018 Intangible assets, net 8,109 596 Investment in equity investees 35,258 37,478 Derivative asset 61,713 45,631 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,077 5,087 Security deposits 23,855 17,730 Total assets $ 566,137 $ 418,463 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,980 $ 14,286 Accounts payable, related party 1,554 3,083 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,439 19,353 Finance lease liability, current portion 3,404 2,567 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,166 1,030 Warrant liability 250 7 Total current liabilities 33,793 40,326 Asset retirement obligation 18,394 16,682 Finance lease liability 11,128 12,229 Operating lease liability 6,280 4,494 Deferred tax liability 5,206 1,840 Total liabilities 74,801 75,571 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 296,276,536 and 251,095,305 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 290,957,862 and 247,551,958 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 296 251 Additional paid-in capital 627,822 453,854 Accumulated deficit (136,777 ) (111,209 ) Treasury stock, at par, 5,318,674 and 3,543,347 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (5 ) (4 ) Total stockholders’ equity 491,336 342,892 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 566,137 $ 418,463





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue - bitcoin mining $ 126,842 $ 3,037 Costs and operating expenses (income) Cost of revenue 50,309 748 General and administrative 85,195 70,836 Depreciation and amortization 59,093 4,378 Change in fair value of derivative asset (26,836 ) (73,479 ) Power sales (9,941 ) (458 ) Equity in losses of equity investees 2,530 36,972 Gains on fair value of bitcoin (11,038 ) (6 ) Impairment of bitcoin - 1,467 Other gains (2,355 ) - Total costs and operating expenses (income) 146,957 40,458 Operating loss (20,115 ) (37,421 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 164 215 Interest expense (1,999 ) (137 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (243 ) 130 Other expense (17 ) - Total other (expense) income (2,095 ) 208 Loss before taxes (22,210 ) (37,213 ) Current income tax expense (201 ) - Deferred income tax expense (3,366 ) (1,840 ) Total income tax expense (3,567 ) (1,840 ) Net loss $ (25,777 ) $ (39,053 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 252,439,461 248,227,458





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (25,777 ) $ (39,053 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 58,972 4,378 Amortization of intangible assets 121 - Amortization of operating right-of-use asset 822 772 Share-based compensation 38,470 41,504 Equity in losses of equity investees 2,530 36,972 Impairment of bitcoin - 1,467 Non-cash lease expense 1,940 137 Deferred income taxes 3,366 1,840 Bitcoin received as payment for services (126,319 ) (2,939 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset (26,836 ) (73,479 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 243 (130 ) Gains on fair value of bitcoin (11,038 ) (6 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (524 ) (98 ) Receivables, related party (1,203 ) (1,102 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,531 6,433 Security deposits (6,125 ) (7,378 ) Accounts payable (9,306 ) 892 Accounts payable, related party (1,529 ) 1,530 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,311 748 Lease liabilities (890 ) (203 ) Proceeds from power sales - 1,721 Proceeds from reduction of scheduled power - 5,056 Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin - 23 Net cash used in operating activities (94,241 ) (20,915 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of bitcoin 111,188 - Deposits on equipment (33,906 ) (188,103 ) Purchases of property and equipment (20,480 ) (39,219 ) Purchases and development of software (634 ) (596 ) Capital distributions from equity investees 3,808 54,009 Investment in equity investees (3,545 ) - Prepayments on financing lease (3,676 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 52,755 (173,909 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 135,848 - Offering costs paid for the issuance of common stock (3,404 ) - Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes (3,902 ) (3,090 ) Principal payments on financing lease (12,878 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 115,664 (3,090 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 74,178 (197,914 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 11,927 209,841 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 86,105 $ 11,927





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - CONTINUED

(in thousands) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Reclassification of deposits on equipment to property and equipment $ 74,186 $ 105,904 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for finance lease liability $ 14,212 $ 14,998 Issuance of common stock in exchange for intangible assets $ 7,000 $ - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability $ 2,812 $ - Reclassification of receivables, related party to investment in equity investees $ 2,060 $ - Equity method investment acquired for non-cash consideration $ 1,926 $ 127,796 Sales tax accrual on machine purchases $ 1,209 $ - Bitcoin received from equity investees $ 317 $ 4,828 Common stock cancelled $ - $ 10,000 Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable, accounts payable, related party and accrued expenses $ - $ 13,994 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability $ - $ 5,859 Investment in equity investees in accrued expenses $ - $ 5,316 Deposits on equipment in accounts payable, accounts payable, related party and accrued expenses $ - $ 13,403 Initial estimate of asset retirement obligation and related capitalized costs $ - $ 16,509 Reclassification of deferred investment costs to investment in equity investees $ - $ 174 Finance lease cost in accrued expenses $ - $ 339 Prepaid rent reclassified to operating lease liability $ - $ 132

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are reconciliations of our Adjusted Earnings, in each case excluding the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated (in thousands):