OTC Markets Group Appoints Julia Sears to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the appointment of Julia Sears to its Board of Directors. Sears is the Chief Digital Officer at Altus Power, Inc. where she oversees the company’s digital and technology strategy, technology and marketing operations, and innovation initiatives. Sears’s appointment is effective immediately and expands the Board to six directors in total.



“Julia brings a distinct, technological expertise that will complement the existing Board members and help guide the future of the organization,” said Neal Wolkoff, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OTC Markets Group. “She has a highly strategic, forward-thinking acumen and we are thrilled to have her join us.”

“I am honored to join OTC Markets Group’s Board and work with this distinguished group as they advance the company’s mission in financial market innovation,” said Sears. “I look forward to collaborating closely with Neal and the rest of the Board members to determine the best outcomes and solutions for the firm.”

Prior to joining Altus Power in 2021, Sears held leadership positions at TIAA and NASDAQ, working with leading technology companies like Apple, Microsoft, and others on strategic product launches. Sears also has extensive experience working with nonprofit industry institutions, healthcare, and government organizations from her time at TIAA. Sears studied communications and international studies while attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she later held a multi-year board seat with the Social and Behavioral Sciences division.

For more information on OTC Markets Group’s leadership team, please visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/about/our-company.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

