Gen II Fund Services Expands Digital Solutions and Internal Operations Leadership Teams

Gen II welcomes three industry veterans to bolster digital innovation and financial operations

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of three key executive positions, including Ben Mazza as Head of Digital Solutions, David Hogan as Global Controller, and Kwang Lee as Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A).

The Gen II new hires include:

Ben Mazza, Head of Digital Solutions

Ben has over 27 years of experience in the technology industry, working across multiple departments including sales, operations, marketing, strategy, pricing, product management and long-term planning. In his previous role, Ben spent more than eight years at InvestorFlow LLC as Chief Operating Officer and then VP of sales – helping the firm transition from a traditional software company with perpetual licenses and selling upgrades to a SaaS model.

Prior to InvestorFlow, Ben was COO at Investment Café, where he was the first full time employee tasked with launching the platform into the alternative asset market, and then later scaling the business from a start-up to a global enterprise with offices around the world and a solution that supports thousands of funds. Ben spent over 12 years at Investment Café and successfully managed the firm during its sale and integration with eFront in 2012. Ben's 23 years in alternative assets encompass areas including investor portals, portfolio management, CRM, fundraising, LP communications, and investor relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Mazza to our team to take our digital innovation to new heights,” said Robert Caporale, President, Strategic & Digital Solutions at Gen II Fund Services. “Bringing Ben on board underscores our commitment to our clients by investing in our digital solutions, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

David Hogan, Global Controller

David previously served as Global Treasurer at Moody’s Corporation, where he was responsible for Moody’s Treasury function, including cash management and capital allocation activities. He has 23 years of experience leading the implementation of innovative systems and processes that drive efficiencies in operating models, and spearheading mergers and acquisitions.

Kwang Lee, Global Head of FP&A

Kwang brings more than 20 years of strategic financial planning and analysis experience to his new role at Gen II. His expertise includes building and leading FP&A functions at multinational public and privately held companies across the technology, healthcare, biotech, CPG, and retail industries. In his previous role, Kwang served as Vice President, Enterprise FP&A at Zelis Healthcare – a private equity backed SaaS healthcare technology company.

“David’s extensive experience in global treasury management and his track record of implementing innovative systems makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Along with Kwang’s proven ability to build and lead FP&A functions will further strengthen our capabilities,” said Marlene Pelage, Chief Financial Officer at Gen II Fund Services. “We are excited to welcome both to Gen II, and we look forward to leveraging their talents to drive our continued success.”

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $1 trillion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit gen2fund.com.