Vivid Seats Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program

Finishes Transformational 2023 with Foundation for Durable Growth

CHICAGO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or “we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today provided financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.



"In 2023 we grew top and bottom line by nearly 25%, significantly expanded our TAM through strategic acquisitions, and executed against our objective of being the marketplace of choice for both sellers and buyers," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. "We also added incremental products such as Skybox Drive on the seller side while building brand awareness and affinity on the buyer side with the launch of Game Center and multiple new partnerships. These actions helped us drive our mix of accretive repeat orders 300 basis points higher in 2023. We enter 2024 excited to serve a growing $63 billion global ticketing TAM and are accelerating our investments to launch in new markets that will further enhance our ability to deliver sustained double-digit growth and long-term value."

Full Year 2023 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Marketplace GOV of $3,920.5 million – up 23% from $3,184.8 million in 2022

Revenues of $712.9 million – up 19% from $600.3 million in 2022

Net income of $107.0 million – up 51% from $70.8 million in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $142.0 million – up 25% from $113.3 million in 2022

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Marketplace GOV of $1,112.3 million – up 31% from $846.0 million in Q4 2022

Revenues of $198.3 million – up 20% from $165.0 million in Q4 2022

Net income of $22.4 million – down 10% from $24.8 million in Q4 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.1 million – up 4% from $33.7 million in Q4 2022

“We delivered 23% Marketplace GOV growth alongside expanding profit margins during 2023,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO. “We continue to convert our topline growth into cash flow that affords us the ability to strategically invest to support double-digit growth for years to come. In 2023, we deployed our cash flow into two TAM-expanding acquisitions while repurchasing approximately three million shares. We enter 2024 with a healthy balance sheet that we will strategically deploy as needed to support international expansion and M&A while also repurchasing shares through our newly authorized $100 million share repurchase program.”

Key Performance Indicators ('000s)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Marketplace GOV(1) $ 1,112,326 $ 845,965 $ 3,920,526 $ 3,184,754 Total Marketplace orders(2) 2,974 2,182 10,898 9,183 Total Resale orders(3) 107 88 380 313 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 35,103 $ 33,700 $ 141,982 $ 113,325





(1) Marketplace Gross Order Value ("Marketplace GOV") represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace segment orders placed on our platform in a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes, and net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by event cancellations in the amount of $9.8 million compared to $17.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by event cancellations in the amount of $43.6 million compared to $80.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. (2) Total Marketplace orders represents the volume of Marketplace segment orders placed on our platform in a period, net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, our Marketplace segment experienced 21,044 event cancellations compared to 29,337 event cancellations during the three months ended December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, our Marketplace segment experienced 99,078 event cancellations compared to 199,595 event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2022. (3) Total Resale orders represents the volume of Resale segment orders in a period, net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, our Resale segment experienced 547 event cancellations compared to 822 event cancellations during the three months ended December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, our Resale segment experienced 2,910 event cancellations compared to 5,205 event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2022. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. See the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2024 Financial Outlook

Vivid Seats anticipates Marketplace GOV, Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2024 to be:

Marketplace GOV in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion

Revenues in the range of $810.0 million to $840.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $160.0 million to $170.0 million*

Additional detail around the 2024 outlook will be available on the fourth quarter 2023 earnings call.

*Reflects a revision from our initial Adjusted EBITDA outlook provided in November 2023. We calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain information that would be included in forward-looking net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income because the timing and/or probable significance of certain excluded items that have not yet occurred and are outside of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Chief Technology Officer Appointment

Today, Vivid Seats announced the appointment of Stefano Langenbacher as Chief Technology Officer. Langenbacher will replace Jon Wagner in March 2024, upon Wagner’s retirement as Chief Technology Officer. Wagner will continue to serve in a technical advisor role to ensure a smooth transition.

Langenbacher is a seasoned technology executive, and Vivid Seats will benefit from his extensive expertise leading the technology teams for high-performing, consumer facing e-commerce brands, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer at Suitsupply. His deep experience optimizing global platforms and international tech stacks while fostering innovation will be invaluable as we capture the international opportunity ahead of us in our journey as a global business.

Webcast Details

Vivid Seats will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results, business updates and financial outlook. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events page of the Vivid Seats Investor Relations website at https://investors.vividseats.com/events-and-presentations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, without limitation: our future operating results and financial position, including our expectations regarding Marketplace GOV, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA and the impact of our investments; our expectations with respect to live event industry growth; our TAM and competitive positioning; our business strategy; our share repurchase program; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” and “would,” as well as similar expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends or which do not relate to historical matters, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that can be difficult to predict and/or outside of our control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to generate sufficient cash flows or raise additional capital necessary to fund our operations; the supply and demand of live concert, sporting and theater events; our ability to maintain and develop our relationships with ticket buyers, sellers and partners; changes in internet search engine algorithms and dynamics, search engine disintermediation or mobile application marketplace rules; our ability to compete in the ticketing industry; our ability to maintain and improve our platform and develop successful new solutions and enhancements or improve existing ones; the impact of extraordinary events, including disease epidemics and pandemics; the impact of our acquisitions and strategic investments, including our integration of Wavedash Co., Ltd. and Vegas.com, LLC; the effects of any recession and/or heightened inflation; our ability to maintain the integrity of our information systems and infrastructure, and to identify, assess and manage relevant cybersecurity risks; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Because Vivid Seats has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the financial results described in this press release should be considered preliminary and are subject to change to reflect any necessary accounting adjustments or changes that are identified prior to the time of such filing.

VIVID SEATS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,484 $ 251,542 Restricted cash 6,950 748 Accounts receivable – net 58,481 36,531 Inventory – net 21,018 12,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,061 29,912 Total current assets 245,994 331,516 Property and equipment – net 10,156 10,431 Right-of-use assets – net 9,826 7,859 Intangible assets – net 241,155 81,976 Goodwill 947,359 715,258 Deferred tax assets 85,564 — Investments 6,993 — Other non-current assets 3,052 4,391 Total assets $ 1,550,099 $ 1,151,431 Liabilities and equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 257,514 $ 161,312 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 191,642 181,970 Deferred revenue 34,674 31,983 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,933 2,750 Total current liabilities 487,763 378,015 Long-term debt – net 264,632 264,898 Long-term lease liabilities 16,215 14,911 Tax Receivable Agreement liability 165,699 — Other liabilities 29,031 13,445 Total long-term liabilities 475,577 293,254 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 481,742 862,860 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,167,311 and 82,410,774 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 14 8 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 76,225,000 and 118,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 8 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,102,527 663,908 Treasury stock, at cost, 7,291,497 and 4,342,477 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (52,586 ) (32,494 ) Accumulated deficit (945,693 ) (1,014,132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 747 — Total Shareholders' equity (deficit) 105,017 (382,698 ) Total liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests, and Shareholders' (equity) deficit $ 1,550,099 $ 1,151,431





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 198,303 $ 164,990 $ 712,879 $ 600,274 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 51,346 38,305 182,184 140,508 Marketing and selling 77,126 68,412 274,096 248,375 General and administrative 51,160 31,898 159,081 127,619 Depreciation and amortization 8,575 2,463 17,178 7,732 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (845 ) (998 ) (2,065 ) Income from operations 10,096 24,757 81,338 78,105 Other (income) expense: Interest expense – net 4,909 3,316 13,505 12,858 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 4,285 Other income (2,744 ) (1,609 ) (3,109 ) (8,227 ) Income before income taxes $ 7,931 $ 23,050 $ 70,942 $ 69,189 Income tax benefit (14,498 ) (1,784 ) (36,103 ) (1,590 ) Net income 22,429 24,834 107,045 70,779 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,560 14,749 38,605 42,117 Net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders $ 18,869 $ 10,085 $ 68,440 $ 28,662





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 107,045 $ 70,779 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,178 7,732 Amortization of leases 818 2,170 Amortization of deferred financing costs and interest rate cap 924 1,052 Equity-based compensation expense 27,614 19,053 Change in fair value of warrants (971 ) (8,227 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset (536 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (998 ) (2,065 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4,285 Loss on asset disposals 685 369 Deferred taxes (38,763 ) — Non-cash interest income (261 ) — Foreign currency revaluation gain (2,177 ) — Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment 574 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,129 ) (329 ) Inventory (8,184 ) (1,010 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,176 ) 42,894 Accounts payable 53,817 (30,779 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,336 (94,415 ) Deferred revenue 827 6,844 Other non-current assets and liabilities 6,697 (3,978 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 147,320 14,375 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (206,865 ) (8 ) Investments in convertible promissory note and warrant (6,000 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (895 ) (3,558 ) Purchases of personal seat licenses (542 ) (165 ) Investments in developed technology (11,339 ) (11,684 ) Net cash used in investing activities (225,641 ) (15,415 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from February 2022 First Lien Loan — 275,000 Payments of February 2022 First Lien Loan (2,750 ) (2,062 ) Payments of Shoko Chukin Bank Loan (279 ) — Distributions to non-controlling interests (14,304 ) (5,245 ) Repurchases of common stock (20,092 ) (32,494 ) Cash paid for milestone payments (6,005 ) (1,111 ) Payments of June 2017 First Lien Loan — (465,712 ) Payments of deferred financing costs and other debt-related costs — (4,856 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,430 ) (236,480 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,895 — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (119,856 ) (237,520 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 252,290 489,810 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 132,434 $ 252,290 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 19,330 $ 14,794 Cash paid for income tax $ 4,021 $ —

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, because it is a measure frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe this measure is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes the impact of items that are outside of our control or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. Moreover, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and highlighting trends in our operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and may exclude recurring costs such as interest expense – net, equity-based compensation, litigation, settlements and related costs, change in fair value of warrants, change in fair value of derivative assets and foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 22,429 $ 24,834 $ 107,045 $ 70,779 Income tax benefit (14,498 ) (1,784 ) (36,103 ) (1,590 ) Interest expense – net 4,909 3,316 13,505 12,858 Depreciation and amortization 8,575 2,463 17,178 7,732 Sales tax liability(1) 3,172 — 3,172 2,814 Transaction costs(2) 5,545 555 12,779 4,840 Equity-based compensation(3) 7,126 5,071 27,614 19,053 Loss on extinguishment of debt(4) — — — 4,285 Litigation, settlements and related costs(5) (45 ) 1,393 215 2,477 Change in fair value of warrants(6) 20 (1,609 ) (971 ) (8,227 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset(7) (619 ) (2,065 ) (536 ) (2,065 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration(8) — 1,589 (998 ) 369 Loss on asset disposals(9) 634 (63 ) 685 — Foreign currency revaluation gain(10) (2,719 ) — (2,177 ) — Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment(11) 574 — 574 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,103 $ 33,700 $ 141,982 $ 113,325



