LNG Energy Group Announces 2024 Production and Capital Guidance and Provides Operational Update

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is pleased to provide 2024 Guidance and an operational update.

All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated or noted.

“2023 was focused upon the acquisition and financing of Lewis Energy Colombia, Inc., which closed in August 2023. In 2024, we are focused on the optimization of our existing portfolio of producing wells, including the new BO-5 well that encountered natural gas and oil in two formations. We are excited to expand on our early success and drive production growth in a capital efficient way,” commented Pablo Navarro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We remain very pleased with the natural gas market in Colombia, and its potential. Our production philosophy should allow us to maintain stable production while allowing us to meet our contractual obligations at attractive market prices. This will result in further equity value creation for all shareholders.”

Production and Capital Guidance

2024 Corporate Guidance

Category 2024 Low End Guidance 2024 High End Guidance Exit Rate Gross Production (MMcfe/d)(1) 40 44 Contracted Natural Gas Volumes (MMcf/d)(2) 18.1 Natural Gas % of total production 93% 95% Weighted Average Contract Price ($/Mcf) $7.5 Operating Netback ($/Mcfe)(3) $5.4 $5.5 EBITDA ($ millions)(4) $33 $39 Net Capital Expenditures ($ millions) $10 $12 Term-loan Debt Principal Repayment ($ millions) $12

(1) MMcfe – see section entitled “Boe Conversion”. Please note that the Company has a 50% W.I. in the SSJN-1 Block, being the producing block.

(2) MMcf/d – see section entitled “Boe Conversion”. The Company is a party to various take-or-pay agreements that have a range of maturities from two to five-year terms.

(3) MMcfe – see section entitled “Boe Conversion”.

(4) Non-IFRS financial measure - see section entitled “Non-IFRS and Other Measures”.

The Company’s guidance assumes that there will be demand coming from the interruptible gas sales market, including contractual downtime. The interruptible spot sales price assumes a total weight average natural gas sales price being approximately $7.5/Mcf at the wellhead.

2024 Capital Expenditure Activity

Workovers

In 2024, the Company is planning to complete a five to six well workover program. This plan aims to both sustain and grow the existing gross production of 36 MMcf/d in the Bullerengue field (50% W.I.). Notable opportunities include the Bullerengue Oeste-4 and Bullerengue Oeste-5 wells, which together have the potential to bring on incremental natural gas production.

Development Drilling

In 2024, the Company is planning to drill one development well in the Bullerengue field.

Exploration Drilling

In 2024, the Company is planning to drill two to four exploration wells on the SSJN-1 and Perdices Blocks, targeting the Lower Porquero, Cienega de Oro and/or Chengue formations with the potential to unlock Prospective Resources(1).

(1) See section entitled “Information Regarding Prospective Resources”.

Corporate Strategy

LNG Energy Group plans to build Latin America’s next energy platform sustainably and responsibly. To achieve this, the Company will leverage the operational expertise of its subsidiary, Lewis Energy Colombia, Inc. (“LEC”) purchased on August 15, 2023, and the operational and transactional experience of its Board and Management team.

In 2024, the Company plans to:

Capitalize on existing firm take-or-pay contracts (1) , which are projected to be almost 3x the Henry Hub natural gas benchmark in 2024 ( 2 ) .

, which are projected to be almost 3x the Henry Hub natural gas benchmark in 2024 . Grow base production through modest workover program with additional production upside potential through combination of new exploration and development wells.

Approximately $12 million amortization of term-loan debt principal, representing build up of equity value for shareholders of C$0.10 per share in 2024.

Optimize operations and realize efficiencies from vertical integration.

(1) The Company is a party to various take-or-pay agreements that have a range of maturities from two to five-year term.

(2) Per Natural Gas Intelligence, as of February 23, 2024, the average forward delivery price of Henry Hub from March-December 2024 was $2.4/MMbtu vs. LEC’s weighted average contract price of $7.0/MMbtu.

Operations Update

In August 2023, LEC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into two new long-term natural gas sales contracts running through 2028, increasing the 2024 weighted average contract price as compared to 2023. (1)

Successful drilling and completion of the Bullerengue Oeste-5 well which proved the presence of natural gas and oil in a new compartment of the Bullerengue field.

Q4 2023 net production remained flat quarter-over-quarter at approximately 18 MMcf/d of natural gas and approximately 200 bbl/d of condensate.



(1) The Company is a party to various take-or-pay agreements that have a range of maturities from two year to five-year term.



About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

