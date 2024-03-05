Matrix Service Company Receives Award From Long-Standing Client for Multiple Storage Tanks on the West Coast

TULSA, Okla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today its subsidiary, Matrix North American Construction (Matrix NAC) has been awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction of three 522,000-barrel crude oil storage tanks for a long-standing client at a terminal on the West Coast. Matrix Applied Technologies will also provide geodesic domes, which help manage carbon emissions, as part of the project.



“As a leader in the engineering, construction, and maintenance of storage tanks and terminals, this award is but one of a growing number of downstream project opportunities and supports our client’s commitment to meeting the world’s ongoing need for fossil fuel while also lowering the carbon intensity of their operations,” said Matrix Service President and CEO John R. Hewitt. “We value our long-standing relationship with this client and their trust and confidence in us to engineer and construct this critical infrastructure.”

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com and read our most recent Sustainability Report.

