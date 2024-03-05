Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Navigating New Heights, The Future Trajectory of Market Size

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Growth

The growth of the building and construction sector and the advantages of metal products in construction are key drivers of market growth.

Growth in the building and construction industry and advantages of metal and metal manufactured products the in construction sector drive the growth. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market." This report analyzes various aspects such as metal types, product categories, end-use industries, and regional insights.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4504

Market Overview:

The global metal & metal manufactured products industry was valued at $11.2 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The growth of the building and construction sector and the advantages of metal products in construction are key drivers of market growth. However, challenges such as the disadvantages of aluminum in construction hinder market expansion. On the positive side, government promotion of aluminum use in the Asia-Pacific region and advancements in waste management solutions present new opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in metal prices due to reduced demand. Supply chain disruptions, increased demand-supply gaps, and price volatility were observed during the lockdown period. However, as companies adjusted their operations and recovered from the pandemic's impact, the market is expected to rebound.

Segment Analysis:

- The iron segment dominated the market in 2020, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies.

- The lithium segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, primarily due to increased demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

- The batteries segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by the growing need for continuous power supply in critical infrastructure and the rising demand for plug-in vehicles.

Regional Insights:

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030, driven by increased manufacturing activities in the region.

- North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include All Metal Sales, Inc., China Minmetals Corporation, Broder Metals Group, Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Newmont Corporation, Karay Metals Inc., Steward Advanced Materials LLC, Sierra Metals Inc., and Talco Aluminium Company.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-and-metal-manufactured-products-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.