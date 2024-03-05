In-depth Analysis Report 2024 - Global Hard Seltzer Market Set to Cross US$ 20.0 Billion (11.8% CAGR) by 2032

Hard Seltzer Market Report

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzers market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Hard Seltzer Market:

The global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hard Seltzer Industry:

• Changing Consumer Preferences:

The hard seltzer market has experienced rapid growth, largely driven by a significant shift in consumer preferences towards beverages that are perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. Consumers, especially millennials and Generation Z, are increasingly health-conscious and are looking for options with lower calories, carb, and sugar content. Hard seltzers, with their light and refreshing profile, meet these demands by offering a guilt-free way to enjoy alcohol without compromising on health and wellness goals. This trend towards health-conscious consumption has been a critical factor in propelling the popularity and, consequently, the growth of the hard seltzer market.

• Innovation and Flavor Variety:

Innovation and the introduction of a wide range of flavors have been pivotal in driving the hard seltzer market's expansion. Producers have been quick to respond to consumer demand for variety, offering an array of flavors from classic lime and berry to exotic options, such as mango and passionfruit. This diversity appeals to a broad audience, catering to individual tastes and encouraging trial among consumers. Moreover, seasonal, and limited-edition flavors create a buzz, encouraging repeat purchases and attracting new consumers. Such innovation in product offerings not only differentiates brands but also fuels market growth by enhancing consumer engagement and satisfaction.

• Expansion of Distribution Channels:

The growth of the hard seltzer market has been significantly supported by the expansion of distribution channels. Hard seltzers have become increasingly available in a variety of retail settings, from supermarkets and convenience stores to bars and restaurants. This wide availability has improved consumer access to hard seltzer products, propelling sales, and market presence. Online sales channels have also played a crucial role, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers turned to e-commerce platforms for safe and convenient purchasing options. The strategic placement and promotion of hard seltzers across multiple retail channels have been key to capturing a larger market share and driving growth.

Global Hard Seltzer Market Trends:

The regulatory environment has also played a role in shaping the hard seltzer market's growth trajectory. In many regions, hard seltzers are taxed and regulated more leniently than other alcoholic beverages, such as spirits. This favorable regulatory landscape has made hard seltzers an attractive category for both producers and consumers.

For producers, lower taxes and fewer regulations can lead to higher margins and easier market entry. For consumers, it often translates to more affordable pricing compared to other alcoholic options. The regulatory advantages have thus supported the rapid proliferation and acceptance of hard seltzers in the market.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top 9 Hard Seltzer Companies Operating in the Global Industry are Given Below:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD)

• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

• Ficks & Co

• Future Proof Brands LLC

• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

• Oskar Blues Brewery

• White Claw Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

• 1% to 4.9%

• 5% to 6.9%

• 7% and Above

The 5% to 6.9% ABV content segment represented the largest in the hard seltzer market due to consumer preference for moderate alcohol content that offers a balance between flavor and drinkability, catering to social drinking occasions.

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Cans

• Glass

• Others

Cans emerged as the dominant packaging material segment, favored for their convenience, portability, and sustainability, aligning with consumer trends towards environmentally friendly and on-the-go beverage options.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets were the largest distribution channel, attributed to their wide reach, variety of choices, and the ability to stock a broad range of brands, making them a primary shopping destination for consumers.

Breakup by Flavor:

• Cherry

• Grapefruit

• Mango

• Lime

• Others

Cherry flavor represented the largest segment by flavor, driven by its popularity for its appealing taste, versatility in pairing with other ingredients, and the growing consumer demand for innovative and natural flavor profiles in alcoholic beverages.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America was the largest market regionally, due to the early adoption of hard seltzer, its alignment with health-conscious drinking trends, and the presence of key players actively promoting and expanding their range of hard seltzer products in this market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

