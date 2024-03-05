PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 4, 2024 Fire victims in Mandaluyong City given support by Bong Go to help them recover "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang importante po walang nasaktan, walang namatay. Ang gamit po nabibili natin 'yan, magtulungan lang tayo. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin 'yan, magsipag lang tayo. Subalit ang perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante po pangalagaan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Senator Christopher "Bong" Go during his Malasakit Team's relief activity for fire victims in Mandaluyong City on Friday, March 1. The distribution activity was held for 52 fire victims at Vergara Barangay Hall. Go's Malasakit Team provided grocery packs, snacks, water containers, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority evaluated the fire victims who may benefit from the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go continues to support to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild their homes. In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go also affirmed the government's efforts to improve fire response and readiness in light of the enactment of Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act. This law, which Go was a principal author and co-sponsor of, aims to boost the firefighting capacity of the agency. Under this legislation, the BFP is embarking on a ten-year modernization initiative. This program involves procuring modern fire equipment, recruiting more personnel, and offering advanced training for firefighters, among other enhancements. Go also co-sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the measure aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. Apart from the assistance he provided, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered medical assistance to any resident with health issues. He encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Center in the city at the National Center for Mental Health or any of the other 30 centers across Metro Manila. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where concerned agencies are put under one roof to assist underprivileged patients with medical expenses. Since it was launched in 2018 and institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored, the 159 Malasakit Centers have already helped more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide. Ending his message, Go lauded the city's local officials for the immediate response to support the fire victims and for always putting the interests of their constituents first. "Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon ay pupuntahan ko po kayo dahil gusto ko pong makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, makabigay ng solusyon, at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," said Go. The Malasakit Team of Senator Go also gave assistance to more fire victims in the city last February 27.