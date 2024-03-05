Villanueva: Sponsorship speech - Enterprise-Based Education and Training

PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2024 SPONSORSHIP SPEECH - Enterprise-Based Education and Training

Senator Joel Villanueva | March 5, 2024 Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: We are honored and privileged to sponsor an initiative that can be a potential gamechanger in addressing job-skills mismatch in the country: Senate Bill No. 2587, under Committee Report No. 213, entitled "An Act Strengthening the Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework, and Appropriating Funds Therefor." We thank the Chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, for allowing us to be the Subcommittee Chairperson of this important piece of legislation. Ginoong Pangulo, kasabay ng ating mga inisyatibo upang lumikha ng dekalidad na trabaho, mahalaga pong matugunan ang problema ng job-skills mismatch sa bansa. Ngunit ano po ba ang estado ng job-skills mismatch sa bansa? In a 2022 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), 39% of employed individuals are overeducated while 29% are undereducated.[1] Ano po ang ibig sabihin nito? Habang maraming mga manggagawa na tumatanggap ng mga trabaho na mas mababa ang job requirements sa kanilang tinapos na kurso o sa kanilang mga kakayanan, marami ring mga manggagawa na kulang ang kakayanan para maging kwalipikado sa pangangailangan ng trabaho. Job-skills mismatch contribute to our unemployment and underemployment rate, which is at 4.3% and 12.3%, respectively, based on the 2023 preliminary report of the PSA.[2] This persistent underemployment can also be seen in DOLE job fairs. For example, in 2022, out of the 318,549 jobseekers who registered during the DOLE job fair, only 16.8% or 53,462 jobseekers were hired on-the-spot.[3] Rapidly evolving demands of the job market will only expand our concern of placing our workers in jobs that are fit to their qualifications. This measure, the Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act, seeks to address this issue, by bridging jobseekers to potential employers through Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET). Ginoong Pangulo, hindi po bago ang konsepto na ito. Base sa mga datos na ating nakalap at sa karanasan, basta't ginawa ang pagsasanay sa loob ng mga pagawaan o sa loob mismo ng kumpanya, garantisadong akma ang skills sa trabaho. Based on the 2020 and 2021 Studies on the Employment of Techvoc graduates, enterprise-based training modes In-Company Training and Learnership have the highest employment rates over other forms of training, ranging from 86.26% to 91.14%. The Dual Training System also registered a 100% employment rate in 2021.[4] Sa training program din na isinagawa ng TESDA at ng Semi-Conductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI), halos lahat ng mga trainees o 97% ay nabigyan ng trabaho. Ang training program naman ng TESDA at ng IT-Business Process Management (IT-BPM), umabot sa 70.7% ang agad nabigyan ng trabaho. Lagi rin po nating binabahagi ang success story ni Dave Lawrence Pacanza, taga-Calamba, Laguna na naging scholar ng Ampon ni Don Bosco Foundation para sa 10-month Automotive Mechanics Course. Pagkatapos mag-training sa Don Bosco, napili siya ng Porsche para sa Service Mechatronics Course sa PGA Cars sa Mandaluyong, kung saan natutunan ni Dave ang Porsche transmission at vehicle electronics involving fiber optics. At dahil sa akmang training sa loob mismo ng Porsche, isa si Dave sa mga nabigyan ng trabaho sa Porsche Center sa Abu Dhabi. Ngunit sa kabila ng ganitong mga numero at karanasan, nananatiling mababa ang ating EBET learners at providers. Ilan lamang po sa ating mga nakitang isyu sa implementasyon ng EBET ay ang mga sumusunod: * Bagamat layunin ng TESDA ang palakihin ang porsyento ng mga EBET learners mula 4% noong 2016 hanggang 40% sa 2022, hindi ito nakamit at umabot lamang sa 16.66% (o 209,975 enrollees) at 15.51% (o 190,979 graduates) ang mga EBET enrollees at graduates noong 2022. * Nananatili ring mababa ang partisipasyon ng ating EBET providers, at mas mababa pa ngayon ang providers kumpara noong 2019 (o bago mag-pandemya). Kung noong 2019 ay mayroon ng 983 EBET providers, 830 na lamang ito noong 2022, at mas lalo pang lumiit noong Agosto 2023, dahil 684 na lamang ang registered EBET providers. * Isa ring malaking challenge ang iba't ibang mga panuntunan para sa mga EBET Programs: ang Labor Code para sa Apprenticeship at Learnership; Dual Training System Act para sa mga dual training; at iba't ibang mga TESDA Circulars para sa Dualized Training Program, In-Company Training, at iba pa; at * Hindi rin klaro ang mga proseso upang makuha ang mga insentibong itinakda sa batas para sa mga nagpapatupad ng EBET Programs. Sa isang konsultasyon ng Second Congressional Commission on Education o EDCOM 2, napag-alaman natin na walang nakinabang sa insentibo na nakatalaga sa Dual Training System Act.[5] This bill seeks to address these issues and aims to harmonize under one framework the different enterprise-based education and training programs in the country. Naniniwala po tayo na kapag pina-simple ang framework ng lahat ng programang EBET - kahit paano pa ito dinisenyo - magiging solusyon ito sa pagkuha ng mga kumpanya ng incentives, kagaya ng deductible expenses at tax exemptions. With this, we are confident that this will allow the growth of more training opportunities leading to potential employment, promotion, or entrepreneurial know-how. Under the proposed measure, TESDA will take the lead in implementing the framework, including the setting of policies and guidelines, program registration, quality assurance and evaluation of the conduct of EBET programs. This bill also seeks to enhance the participation of the private sector as an indispensable partner in addressing job-skills mismatch by increasing their participation in the identification, prioritization and development of competency standards and qualifications. Hindi po pare-pareho ang mga skills at competencies, kaya naman ang duration ng EBET Programs ay maaaring umabot ng hanggang tatlong taon, depende kung gaano ka-kumplikado ang mga skills at competencies. The EBET Program shall also include compulsory theoretical instruction, which can be undertaken by the participating enterprise itself or by a partner technical-vocational institution. Sinisiguro rin natin na may sapat na proteksyon ang panukala para sa mga trainees.First, it mandates DOLE to ensure the compliance of participating enterprises with general labor standards and occupational safety and health standards, and exercise jurisdiction over dismissal complaints, if appropriate. Second, trainees in medium- to high-risk industries must also be provided insurance by the participating enterprise. Mr. President, there are immense opportunities for our workers outside the formal education system. Noon, naghahanap ang mga magulang ng magandang paaralan para makakuha ng magandang trabaho ang kanilang anak pagka-graduate. Ngayon, pwede na ring humanap ng mga kumpanya kung saan magiging maganda ang pundasyon ng kanilang anak dahil sa training na kanilang makukuha. Laging magkakaroon ng pagbabago sa larangan ng trabaho. Ang hamon po sa atin ay siguruhin na ang mga polisiyang gagalawan ng ating mga kababayan ay lilikha ng dekalidad na trabaho at magtatawid sa mga manggagawa patungo dito. Kaya naman inaasahan natin ang ating mga kasamahan sa Senado na suportahan ang pagpasa ng panukalang ito. Thank you and may God bless us all. ____________________ [1] Monica M. Melchor, Surveying the Extent and Wage Consequences of Education-Job Mismatches in the Philippine Labor Market, Philippine Institute for Development Studies, p. 65. Available at https://pidswebs.pids.gov.ph/CDN/document/1684375483_646587bb6099f.pdf. [2] Philippine Statistics Authority Labor Force Survey December 2023. Available at https://psa.gov.ph/statistics/labor-force-survey/node/1684062347. [3] DOLE 2022 Performance Report, p. 19. Submitted to the Office of Senator Joel Villanueva on September 20, 2023. [4] 2020 Study on the Employment of TVET Graduates, p. 34. Available at https://www.tesda.gov.ph/Uploads/File/Researches/2020_SETG%20Full%20Report_v1.14_Final.pdf; 2021 Study on the Employment of TVET Graduates, p. 33. Available at https://www.tesda.gov.ph/Uploads/File/Researches/2021%20SETG%20Full%20Report_final.pdf. [5] Feb. 21, 2024. Since 1996, no one has availed of tax incentives under the Dual Training System Act and Adopt-A-School law - TESDA. Available at https://edcom2.gov.ph/since-1996-no-one-has-availed-of-tax-incentives-under-the-dual-training-system-act-and-adopt-a-school-law-tesda/ .