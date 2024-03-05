PHILIPPINES, March 5 - Press Release

March 5, 2024 Malasakit Center helps family's battle with cancer as Bong Go continues to push for accessible healthcare for the poor The story of Ma. Avegel Sanipa and her daughter Joyce mirror the struggles and hopes of many Filipino families grappling with the challenges of accessing healthcare. Their tale is intricately linked to the Malasakit Center initiative. This program, initiated by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, has become a cornerstone for those in desperate need of medical aid. Ma. Avegel, a 36-year-old mother residing in Barangay Bangkulasi in Navotas City, recounts the onset of her daughter's ordeal with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and a hearing problem. The initial symptoms were alarming yet subtle. Joyce became pale, lethargic, and lost her appetite. The situation escalated when her abdomen started to swell, a sign that prompted an urgent search for medical attention. "Bago ko po natuklasan 'yung kanyang sakit po (n'ya) ay namutla po siya, nanghina, walang gana po sa pagkain. Tapos 'yung pinakahuli ay 'yung lumaki po 'yung tiyan niya," Avegel said, describing the distressing developments that led to their quest for help. Their journey for diagnosis and treatment was difficult as not all hospitals can accept her case. The Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City finally opened its doors to Joyce, admitting her for the critical care she needed. This turning point was crucial, not just for the following medical intervention, but for introducing the Sanipa family to the Malasakit Center operational in the hospital. "Maraming hospital po kami pinuntahan na hindi kami tinanggap. Ang huling pinuntahan po namin ay Philippine Children Medical Center. 'Yun po 'yung tumanggap sa kanya," Avegel recalled. The diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia marked the beginning of a challenging journey for Joyce, involving rigorous chemotherapy sessions that took a toll on her physical and emotional well-being. The financial strain of the treatment was immense, with the costs of chemotherapy and regular lab tests far exceeding the family's capacity to pay. The Malasakit Center's intervention was a godsend, providing financial assistance and a sense of security and support during their most challenging times. "Sobra pong napakalaking naitulong sa amin ng Malasakit Center. Kung baga, parang 'yung naging sandalan namin nung time na kasagsagan namin. Halos araw-araw na sa hospital kami," Avegel shared. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. "One stop shop ito para hindi na mahirapan o magpalabuy-laboy ang mga humihingi ng tulong pampagamot. Hindi na kailangan bumyahe o umikot pa sa iba't ibang opisina ng gobyerno dahil nasa iisang kwarto na sa loob mismo ng ilang pampublikong ospital ang mga ahensya na may medical assistance programs na maaaring makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga poor and indigent patients," Go has explained. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. "Nalulungkot po ako tuwing naririnig ko na ayaw magpaospital dahil sa kahirapan. Huwag po kayong matakot sa ospital. Tutulungan ho namin kayo. Alam n'yo isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Pangalagaan po natin ang kalusugan natin," encouraged Go. The transformation in Joyce's condition, from the brink of despair to a vibrant life filled with daily school activities, is a testament to the Malasakit Center's impact. "Thank you Lord dahil ayan po siya. Masigla, araw-araw na po siyang pumapasok. Nag-i-enjoy po pumasok," Avegel joyfully noted. "Maraming, maraming salamat po, Senator Bong Go. Sobrang lubos po akong nagpapasalamat po talaga," she said, encapsulating the relief and appreciation felt by countless Filipino families benefiting from the Malasakit Center. The story of Ma. Avegel and Joyce highlights the Malasakit Center's role as a crucial facilitator in bridging the gap between medical needs and the resources required to meet them. It is a story of hope, support, and the enduring spirit of the Filipino people, championed by initiatives that seek to ensure no one is left behind in their time of need.