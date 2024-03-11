Anton Eremin, producer and musician Announces the Release of "In-between Moments" EP on March 11th, 2024
Anton Eremin unveils "In-between Moments" EP, a transformative exploration of life's essence, releasing March 11, 2024.
For now I have my past and I have my present I don’t have a future I never had. I exist only in the current moment of time but I have a story. But it is only a story nobody knows true it or not.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anton Eremin is thrilled to unveil his latest musical endeavor, the EP titled "In-between Moments," scheduled for release on March 11th, 2024. This highly anticipated EP will be accessible on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, and Deezer, allowing audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in its captivating melodies.
— Anton Eremin
"In-between Moments" is an introspective exploration of the human experience, delving into themes of self-reflection, acceptance, and transformation. Through three distinct tracks, namely "Awake and Breathe: Nocturnal Reverie," "Mountain Between Us," and "Dancing in the Stillness of Moving Clouds," Anton invites listeners on a narrative journey through life's uncertainties and fleeting moments of beauty.
Sonically, the EP offers a mesmerizing fusion of melodic ambient textures, meticulously crafted using a blend of analog modular and digital synthesis techniques. Drawing inspiration from iconic instruments such as the Korg MS20, Oberheim, and TR808 drum machine, each composition aims to evoke a visceral and emotive response from its audience.
Anton Eremin's commitment to artistic expression extends beyond music, as reflected in the meticulously curated visual identity of "In-between Moments." The EP's artwork, created using rotoscoping techniques, captures dynamic movement and introspective depth, while the Spotify canvas offers a visual narrative inspired by the ethereal landscapes of the Korkonose Mountains in Poland.
"I am excited to share 'In-between Moments' with the world and to invite listeners to join me on this transformative musical odyssey," says Anton Eremin. "This EP represents a culmination of personal growth and creative exploration, and I hope that it resonates deeply with audiences worldwide."
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:
Email: sound@aeremin.net
Website: aeremi.net
Anton Eremin looks forward to sharing "In-between Moments" with audiences worldwide on March 11th, 2024, and invites listeners to embark on a journey of emotional depth and introspection through his music.
