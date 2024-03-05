Hà Nội acknowledges 104 four-star OCOP products in 2023

VIETNAM, March 5 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee on March 4 issued a decision to acknowledge 104 four-star “One commune, One product” (OCOP) products of 32 entities involving in the capital city’s OCOP programme in 2023.

Notably, districts such as Thanh Trì, Chương Mỹ and Phú Xuyên stood out, each boasting 12 certified OCOP products.

The municipal People's Committee has tasked the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development with guiding the People's Committees of districts, townships and participating entities on the proper use and labeling of OCOP trademarks and star ratings on certified product packaging according to regulations.

In addition, the municipal People's Committee coordinated with relevant departments and sectors to hold periodical inspections to handle violations.

The classification results are valid for three years from the date of signing the decision.

The OCOP programme has contributed to changing the practices of rural communities, paving the way for new manufacturing models and trade of traditional goods that are of local advantages.

Approved in Prime Minister’s Decision No. 490/QD-TTg on May 7, 2018, it encompasses three primary goals: developing forms of organised production and business, changing the economic structure to improve incomes, and advancing agriculture and production in rural areas.

After more than five years of implementation, Việt Nam now has more than 10,300 OCOP products in all 63 provinces and cities.

Among these products, more than 67 per cent have achieved three-star status, while over 30 per cent have been awarded four stars, and nearly 1 per cent have the potential to achieve a five-star recognition.

In addition, over 5,360 businesses are joining the OCOP programme, of which over 38 per cent are cooperatives, more than 24 per cent are enterprises, and nearly 35 per cent being production or business households. — VNS