Bắc Ninh province on right tract in FDI attraction

VIETNAM, March 5 -

BẮC NINH – Drawing 78 new foreign-invested projects worth nearly US$200 million in the first two months of this year, the northern province of Bắc Ninh is on the right track to realise the goal of US$1.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the provincial Statistics Office.

In the January-February period, China led in the number of newly-registered projects in Bắc Ninh with 46 projects, followed by Hong Kong (China) with 14.

Meanwhile, $170.9 million was added into 34 underway projects, while $23.9 million was poured into share purchase and capital contribution deals.

In the period, Bắc Ninh also granted investment licences to nine domestically-funded projects worth over VNĐ2 trillion ($80.97 million). The province is now home to 1,560 valid projects with combined investment of VNĐ261.06 trillion, the office reported.

Experts attributed the results to the province’s efforts to build and complete mechanisms and policies to attract strategic investors on the foundation of the provincial planning scheme in the 2021-2030 period.

At the same time, the province has shown strong performance in ground clearance and infrastructure building in industrial parks and industrial clusters, as well as in improving the investment environment.

Bắc Ninh has actively sought potential investors, while working hard to remove difficulties in production and business activities.

Since the beginning of the year, leaders of Bắc Ninh and members of the expert groups for removing obstacles in investment have held many meetings with local businesses and investors to explore their difficulties and put forth solutions. — VNS