HCM City attracts 176.71 million USD in export processing and industrial zones

HCM CITY — HCM City attracted US$176.71 million in investment capital into the city's export processing and industrial zones in the first two months of 2024, equivalent to 32.13% of the target set for the whole year.

According to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), the southern economic hub lured $174.19 million in foreign investment in the period, including $4.84 million invested in two new projects, and $171.35 million added to three existing projects.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities approved two new domestic projects and capital addition to another with combined capital of VNĐ22.42 billion ($0.97 million).

HEPZA Director Hua Quoc Hung said, apart from attracting investment, the authority is also intensifying environmental protection activities and construction order management.

It has continued to implement a project outlining development orientations for export processing zones and IPs in HCM City for the 2023-2030 period, with a vision to 2045, and an ecological IP project in Vietnam following the approach from the global ecological IP programme at Hiep Phuoc IP, Hung said.

HEPZA has also accelerated administrative reforms in receiving and processing documents to improve the locality’s Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, thus facilitating businesses’ production and business development, he added. — VNS