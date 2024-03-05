Space Robotics Market Revenue to Boost Cross $8 Billion by 2031, Anticipated At a 6.9% CAGR Growth - 2031

Space Robotics Market

The capability and the suppleness to reconfigure a space robot that is now in orbit are being demanded by the operatives. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Robotics Market by Solution (Remotely Operated Vehicles, Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services), by Application (Deep Space, Near Space, Ground), by End User (Commercial, Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the market size of space robotics industry generated $4.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

This shows the entry of the leading companies into software-defined space robotics that rely on flexible software, generic hardware, and a distributed & advanced space on-board computing platform to identify their missions. With its automated on-board computing platform, software-defined technology offers the suppleness they need and could also decrease the costs in the future. Though, the operators and manufacturers have now introduced partially software-defined space robots for MEO and LEO constellations. Thus, software-defined technology is designed to create opportunities for the space robotics market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the space robotics market are Altius Space Machines, Astrobotic Technology, Honeybee Robotics, ispace Inc., Maxar Technologies, Motiv Space Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Oceaneering International, Inc., Olis Robotics, and Space Applications Services.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increase in investments in space robotics, rising demand for satellite launches, and the surge in the number of Joint ventures by major players to broaden their business and geographic reach across the world drive the growth of the global space robotics market. On the other hand, high costs associated with space exploration missions restrain the market growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in the space industry and the use of software-defined technology in space robots are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The rise of threats in military security have been ultimately fostering the need for satellite communication services as a part of ensuring reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence application areas. This further adds up to the necessity toward launching missiles, space crafts and many others to increase security standards and services within the defense & military units.

Likewise, the military or defense organizations supports the positioning of different types of satellites including surveillance satellites, communication satellites and many others towards monitoring or tracking of future security threats, thereby impacting the growth of space robotics in commercial markets. Such factors are further set to support the growth of space robotics market in the coming years.

By solution, the services segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The rising number of space test missions introduced in outer space and earth orbits along with a growing number of space programs by developed and developing regions drive the growth of the segment. The remotely operated vehicles segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is due to their ability to operate without real-time assistance from ground control throughout their operation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue. To cater to the rising demand for commercial purposes, hundreds of new satellites are expected to be launched in near future. Also, the governing relaxation on the sale of high-end satellite images for commercial uses is one of such measures that has offered lucrative opportunities for the market growth across North America. LAMEA, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By application, the near space segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growing need for continuous servicing & maintenance of active satellites, inflowing government investments, and increasing number of space research & exploration projects across the world are the factors driving the growth of the segment. The ground segment, on the other hand, display the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period. The rising R&D activities have boosted the demand for space robots in ground applications, thus driving the segment growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By solution, the remotely operated vehicles segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the ground segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

