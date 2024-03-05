Exploring the $347 Billion Compound Semiconductor Market Projections by 2031: An 11.6% CAGR Insight

Compound Semiconductor Market

Compound Semiconductor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2031

The compound semiconductor market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to countries such as China” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compound Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (III-V COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR, II-VI COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR, SAPPHIRE, IV-IV COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR, Others), by Product (Power Semiconductor, Transistor, Integrated Circuits, Diodes and Rectifiers, Others), by Deposition Technology (Chemical vapor deposition, Molecular beam epitaxy, Hydride vapor phase epitaxy, Ammonothermal, Atomic Layer Deposition, Others), by Application (IT and Telecom, Industry and Energy and Power, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2031

The compound semiconductor market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to countries such as China, India, and Japan are intensely putting resources into wafer technology to develop and deploy advanced technology solutions in the automotive, IT & telecom, and consumer electronics applications during the forecast period.

Compound semiconductors are single-crystal semiconductor materials that comprise two or more elements. Some qualities change as two or more elements come together to create a single semiconductor crystal, while other properties are added. Rather than using silicon, which lacks this feature, in light-emitting diodes, compound semiconductor technology is preferred.

Key factors that drive the growth of the compound semiconductor market include an increase in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer in LED technology, emerging trends toward compound semiconductor wafers in the automotive industry, and the advantage of compound semiconductors over silicon-based technology. Compound semiconductor devices have three times the thermal conductivity and a breakdown electric field strength that is 10 times higher than those made of silicon. This characteristic reduces the complexity and expense of the device, enhancing reliability and enabling it to be used in a variety of high-voltage applications, including solar inverters, power supplies, and wind turbines. The market for compound semiconductor power devices is expanding due to the rising need for power electronics. Electrical power is effectively and efficiently controlled and converted due to power electronics. Compound semiconductor power devices are increasingly being used as a result of the expanding need for power electronics in sectors such as aircraft, medicine, and defense.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the compound semiconductor market solution in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. However, the rise in demand for compound semiconductors such as power semiconductors, transistors, and integrated circuits (ICs) solutions across prime sectors is one of the major factors that propel the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns, globally. Furthermore, the surge in demand for industrial and consumer electronics solutions is expected to strengthen the compound semiconductor market opportunity post-COVID-19.

Competitive Analysis:

The compound semiconductor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the compound semiconductor market include,

➱ Qorvo, Inc,

➱ Renesas Electronics Corporation.,

➱ STMicroelectronics,

➱ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited,

➱ NXP Semiconductors.,

➱ Texas Instruments Inc.,

➱ WOLFSPEED, INC.,

➱ NICHIA CORPORATION,

➱ Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,

➱ Infineon Technologies AG

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant factors impacting the growth of the global compound semiconductor market include the advantage of compound semiconductor wafers over silicon-based wafers, the increase in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers in consumer electronics, and emerging trends toward wafers in the automotive industry. However, an increase in the cost of wafer manufacturing acts as the major barrier to early adoption; thereby, hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, the emerging usage of compound semiconductors in smart technologies and the increase in popularity of IoT in wafers are the factors anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer market during the forecast period.

