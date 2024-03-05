StackOne Secures $3.6M in Seed Funding led by Episode 1

StackOne’s unified, secure, real-time API gains momentum in a growing tech sector

LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackOne, provider of a next generation embedded integration platform as a service (embedded IPaaS), today announced that the company has raised USD $3.6 million in seed funding. The funding was led by Episode 1 , a leading investor in the UK’s tech startup scene, with participation from Playfair Capital , Portfolio Ventures, Charlie Songhurst, Sequoia’s Scout fund, and other leading investors. Angel investors include the co-founder of Github, as well as executives at Google, Microsoft, Salesloft, Tessian, Hackajob, and more. StackOne will use this funding to invest in AI to grow its unified API offering for the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector and further expand its presence in the US, EU, and Australian markets.



Founded a year ago by ex-Google and Oracle executives, CEO Romain Sestier and CTO Guillaume Lebedel, StackOne has seen exceptionally fast ARR growth since its launch, more than doubling its revenue in the last few weeks. StackOne empowers SaaS companies to seamlessly connect their products with their customers’ existing ecosystem, by providing its own standardized APIs for entire categories of software. The company’s integrations work in real-time, are secure and follow zero-trust frameworks, store no personal data, keeping clients compliant while enabling a best-in-class user experience.

StackOne Investor Episode 1 is a VC fund formed by a team of entrepreneurs, operators and technologists with over 20 years of experience in the 0-1 journey, investing in B2B software companies at Pre-Seed and Seed. The team has invested in notable companies such as Zoopla, Huboo, Carwow, Omnipresent, Betfair, Shazam and Raft.

"The explosion of SaaS tools has created an integrations nightmare for companies. StackOne, one of the first investments from our new £76m third fund at Episode 1, has quickly demonstrated its unified API to be superior to competition across important dimensions. They're making great strides towards a future where companies don't have to think twice about building and managing hundreds of integrations,” said Hector Mason, General Partner at Episode 1. “I know that Romain and Guillaume won't stop until this work is done, and many thousands of companies will benefit from their extraordinary ability and ambition."

Playfair are a high-conviction, low-volume early stage fund who have been supporting startups for over ten years. They back founders who are fundamentally disrupting markets and have over 70 companies including Thought Machine, Andela and Protex.ai in the portfolio. Playfair are committed to being the most supportive partner for founders at the earliest stages.

"StackOne is tackling a fundamental challenge for tech teams: building and maintaining integrations is painful - it detracts from the core roadmap and stops sales teams from selling,” said Andrew Sheffield, Investment Associate, Playfair VC. “In less than a year, Romain and Guillaume have built a differentiated product that is loved by its users. Their best-in-class security and real-time architecture means they can serve entire categories their competitors cannot. They are rapidly becoming the default option for privacy conscious tech teams looking to scale integrations. We couldn't be more delighted to back this team to disrupt the integrations market."

Today, SaaS companies are increasingly expected by their customers to integrate with all of their other existing tools. The market reality is that building integrations at scale is complex, and most often the data transferred is not secured properly as it is stored in multiple third party systems. StackOne translates API calls as they occur, ensuring enterprise SaaS companies can easily integrate with entire categories of tools without ever storing this data.

Romain Sestier, Co-Founder of StackOne said: “The response to StackOne and our integration platform has been nothing short of amazing. When we set out to build StackOne a year ago after I left Google, our vision was to build an enterprise-grade integration platform for modern SaaS companies. Today, we are thrilled to have the backing of Episode 1 and Playfair to support StackOne’s vision. Episode 1 and Playfair see StackOne’s value in providing a customizable, real-time unified API for B2B SaaS companies. We are excited to receive this seed funding as it helps us further our mission to ensure our SaaS clients are always delivering the best possible integrations to their customers and partners.”

About StackOne

StackOne’s integration platform provides SaaS vendors with a single unified API enabling enterprise-grade B2B integrations with an entire industry at once. The StackOne solution provides platforms with a simple way to connect with established HRIS tools, powering seamless workflows. The StackOne pre-mapped unified API provides a real-time interface for interacting with multiple platforms while protecting sensitive data.

StackOne includes all that is needed to build, test, ship, and monitor integrations, with best-in-class security and privacy. For more information, please visit: https://www.stackone.com/

About Episode 1

Episode 1 is a VC fund that invests in the most talented and ambitious B2B software founders at Pre-Seed and Seed. Launched in 2013, the team has backed over 69 portfolio companies to date, including Carwow , Huboo , CloudNC , Raft , Robin AI , Fatmap and Omnipresent . They have also overseen high-profile exits including Fatmap (acquired by Strava), Passfort (Moody’s), Feedr (Compass Group), Touch Surgery (Medtronic) and Atlas (Meta).

About PlayFair

Playfair is a generalist VC fund with a contrarian approach to pre-seed technology investing. Based in London, Playfair invests across the UK and Europe with an intentionally high conviction, low volume approach: making 6-8 investments a year and preserving time, capital and resource to help companies post-investment. Playfair has backed 70+ companies across three funds including Thought Machine, Andela, Mapillary, Recycleye and Orca AI.

Contact info:

