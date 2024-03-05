NetAlly Expands InfoSec Offering with CyberScope® Air Wi-Fi Vulnerability Scanner & Tester

Single instrument combines edge network vulnerability scanning with Wi-Fi and BT/BLE wireless network performance testing and surveying

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NetAlly announced the expansion of its cybersecurity assessment product line with the addition of CyberScope® Air, a Wi-Fi vulnerability scanner and tester for assessing the security posture of WLANs against policies, generating compliance reports, and performing ongoing monitoring for changes.



“The CyberScope family of tools are the first and only devices I’ve seen that can address network security in meaningful ways at the network edge,” says Jennifer Minella, cybersecurity author and co-host of the Packet Protector podcast.

Minella continues, “These tools bridge the gap between security and network operations in meaningful ways, by allowing on-demand or pre-configured security assessments to test for the vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that most often contribute to breaches, malware, and other incidents.”

In April last year, NetAlly introduced CyberScope, the world’s first wired Ethernet and wireless handheld edge network vulnerability scanner for in-depth cybersecurity assessments. CyberScope Air offers a wireless-only version for security practitioners and network engineers focused on wireless edge networks.

“With the massive proliferation of endpoints and ubiquitous connectivity in edge networks, security professionals need a fast and easy way to have ‘eyes on’ all of the devices at the sites they manage,” says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO.

With today’s announcement, NetAlly amplifies the power of CyberScope’s discovery capabilities with new capabilities in their Link-Live collaboration, reporting and analytics platform, providing fast insight into the devices in a site network over time.

New graphical dashboards provide instant insight into endpoints and network configurations allowing easy exploration in chart, table, or topology views. The Discovery Monitoring feature allows automated daily, weekly, or monthly snapshots to be uploaded to Link-Live to track new and missing devices or Wi-Fi access points and clients. Powerful filtering and grouping allow analysis to instantly identify new devices, changes within a device, or for tracking specific devices and types over time.

Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO adds, “The release of CyberScope Air is another milestone in NetAlly’s efforts to bring our thirty years of experience in network visibility technology to cybersecurity professionals whose current toolset lacks in-depth, tactical situational awareness in edge networks.”

According to NetAlly, their CyberScope family of products help security practitioners by:

Easily validating security controls at the edge.

Inventorying everything including IoT, OT, unmanaged devices.

Quickly testing and demonstrating policy compliance.

Enabling collaboration and sharing between teams.

For more information, visit https://cyberscope.netally.com

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today’s complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, CyberScope®, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network and security professionals get their jobs done faster, visit https://netally.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Linked-in, Instagram or YouTube.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/836c1cff-70cf-4e80-adb1-54c906eec9d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6085c5ed-dc2d-4872-b62c-69abb2ec4158

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0cd0ca8-5c3a-4d98-b6aa-a0a5a62f2656

Contact: Dan Klimke, NetAlly Email: marketing@netally.com