DSW unveils UnifyAI Platform with GenAI: Gets Listed as Ireland’s ‘Top 10 Data Science Startups of 2024’
DSW's UnifyAI earned a spot in the ‘Top 10 Data Science Companies and Startups of 2024’ by Ireland's prestigious AI and F6S community.
With UnifyAI, we aim to revolutionize the enterprise landscape by empowering organizations to seamlessly create AI/ML-driven business value chain use cases.”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSW has officially launched UnifyAI, a state-of-the-art GenAI platform, designed to empower enterprises on their AI journey. This enterprise-grade solution is engineered to revolutionize how businesses embark and advance on their AI journey, transitioning AI-powered business use cases from experimentation to full-scale production in a matter of weeks.
— Sandeep Khuperkar, Founder and CEO of DSW
Notably, DSW's UnifyAI earned a spot in the ‘Top 10 Data Science Companies and Startups of 2024’ by Ireland's prestigious AI and F6S community. The platform also secured the title of 'Best Application of AI in Startups in 2023' by AI Awards Ireland and won PitchJam in January 2024 by Furthr. It also got listed as ‘India’s Top 20 Best Innovative AI Startups’ and won a place in the PeMa Quadrant as a 'Challenger' for 2023.
UnifyAI’s cloud-agnostic platform simplifies the AI/ML development lifecycle across the value chain use cases, offering a scalable and predictable pathway to AI adoption. It caters to a wide array of sectors, including Insurance, Banking, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and more, the platform stands as a versatile solution for enterprises seeking innovation and effective end-to-end AI integration.
UnifyAI offers transformative advantages to enterprise customers, accelerating their journey to production by an astounding 60-70%. This acceleration allows projects to move from concept to production within just 3-5 weeks, a significant improvement from the traditional timeline of 4-7 months. Moreover, UnifyAI facilitates a reduction in operational costs for each new use case by up to 30%, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness across the board. DSW customers have already experienced these substantial benefits, witnessing a remarkable reduction in operational costs and a dramatic shortening of the time to production.
Sandeep K, Founder and CEO of DSW, articulates the company’s core mission with clarity and passion, "We aim to revolutionize the enterprise landscape by empowering organizations to seamlessly create AI/ML-driven business value chain use cases. The platform facilitates a smooth transition from experimental AI projects to scalable, production-ready solutions, instilling confidence and fostering growth in the process.
“Recognizing the critical need for reliable and secure AI solutions across industries today, we have designed UnifyAI with AutoAI and GenAI capabilities to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows," says Pritesh Tiwari, Founder and Chief Data Scientist at DSW. "UnifyAI stands at the intersection of deep tech and practical application, leveraging AI to unlock complex problem-solving capabilities within enterprises," he adds.
