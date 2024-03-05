Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Witnesses Strong Growth Rate of CAGR 14.7%, Exceeding US$ 85.0 Billion 2024-32

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Report

Meal kit delivery services refer to companies that deliver pre-portioned, pre-packaged, and partially prepared ingredients and recipes to customers.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Report by Offering (Heat and Eat, Cook and Eat), Service (Single, Multiple), Meal Type (Vegan, Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Platform (Online, Offline), and Region 2024-2032“, The global meal kit delivery services market size reached US$ 24.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 85.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Meal Kit Delivery Services Industry:

• Convenience and Time-Saving:

Meal kit delivery services have seen a rise in popularity due to the convenience they offer to consumers. In this fast-paced world, individuals often struggle to find the time to plan meals, shop for ingredients, and cook from scratch. Meal kit services address this challenge by providing pre-portioned ingredients along with detailed recipes, eliminating the need for meal planning and grocery shopping. This convenience factor appeals particularly to busy professionals, working parents, and individuals with hectic schedules who value the time-saving aspect of meal kit deliveries. By streamlining the meal preparation process, these services allow consumers to enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of extensive preparation, thereby freeing up valuable time for other activities.

• Increasing Health and Nutrition Consciousness:

Another significant factor driving the meal kit delivery services market is the increasing emphasis on health and nutrition among consumers. With rising awareness about the importance of a balanced diet in maintaining overall well-being, more individuals are seeking convenient yet nutritious meal options. Meal kit delivery services cater to this demand by offering a variety of healthy recipes made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Unlike fast food or takeout options, which are often high in calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats, meal kits allow consumers to enjoy home-cooked meals that are both delicious and nutritious. Furthermore, many meal kit companies offer customizable options to accommodate various dietary preferences and restrictions, such as vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or low-carb diets. This focus on health and nutrition resonates with consumers who prioritize wellness and seek convenient ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst their busy schedules.

• Growing Sustainability and Environmental Concerns:

Sustainability has emerged as a driving factor in the meal kit delivery services market, reflecting growing consumer awareness about environmental issues and the desire to reduce their carbon footprint. Traditional food production and distribution systems often contribute to environmental degradation through practices such as excessive packaging, long-distance transportation, and food waste. In contrast, meal kit delivery services strive to minimize their environmental impact by adopting eco-friendly practices at every stage of the supply chain. For instance, many meal kit companies source ingredients from local farmers and suppliers to reduce transportation emissions and support sustainable agriculture practices. Additionally, meal kits typically use minimal packaging, with materials that are recyclable or compostable, further reducing waste and environmental pollution.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

• Blue Apron

• LLC

• ButcherBox

• Fresh n' Lean

• Gobble Inc

• Gousto

• HelloFresh

• Home Chef (The Kroger Co.)

• Hungryroot

• Marley Spoon AG

• Purple Carrot

• Sun Basket Inc

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Offering Insights:

• Heat and Eat

• Cook and Eat

Cook and eat dominates the market due to its appeal to consumers seeking a balance between convenience and involvement in the cooking process, offering pre-portioned ingredients and recipes for home-cooked meals.

Service Insights:

• Single

• Multiple

Based on the service, the market has been divided into single and multiple.

Meal Type Insights:

• Vegan

• Vegetarian

• Non-Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian represents the largest segment due to its widespread appeal across diverse consumer demographics and its ability to cater to varied taste preferences.

Platform Insights:

• Online

• Offline

Online holds maximum number of shares due to its accessibility, convenience, and the widespread adoption of digital platforms for shopping and service delivery.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the meal kit delivery services market is attributed to a combination of factors including early adoption, widespread urbanization, high disposable income levels, and a strong culture of convenience-driven consumption.

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Trends:

Meal kit delivery services offer a wide range of menu options and culinary experiences, which attract consumers seeking variety and excitement in their meals. These services often collaborate with renowned chefs or incorporate global cuisines to provide diverse and innovative recipes that go beyond traditional home cooking. By offering an extensive selection of dishes ranging from gourmet meals to family-friendly favorites, meal kit delivery services cater to different tastes and preferences, appealing to adventurous food enthusiasts and individuals looking to expand their culinary horizons. Additionally, flexibility and customization options are key drivers of the meal kit delivery services market, as they allow consumers to tailor their meal plans according to their unique needs and preferences. Many meal kit companies offer flexible subscription models that enable consumers to choose the number of meals per week, serving sizes, and delivery schedules that best fit their lifestyles.

