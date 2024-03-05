Submit Release
FREEN Launches New Website, Strengthening Position in the Small Wind Energy Industry

KOHTLA-JäRVE, IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREEN, an innovative company and manufacturer of small wind turbines with the highest kinetic-to-electricity conversion efficiency on the market today, is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The new resource, available at https://freen.com/, is aimed at improving engagement with customers and partners around the world.

With the new website, FREEN reinforces its mission of helping the world shape the future of small wind energy by offering rotating wind farms and microgrids with record-breaking small turbine efficiency. The platform showcases our manufacturing and engineering expertise by introducing a portfolio of Darius turbines ranging from 5 to 55 kW that feature a compact vertical design, low noise, variable tower height and unprecedented ease of installation and maintenance.

"We are committed to providing our customers and partners with not just products, but solutions that promote sustainable energy," says Nikolai Grebenkine, Team Leader of FREEN. "Our new website reflects this philosophy by providing easy access to information about our products and services, as well as emphasizing our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility."

Visit https://freen.com/ to learn more about how FREEN small wind turbines can be part of your energy solution.

ABOUT FREEN

FREEN is a leading small wind energy company specializing in high energy conversion efficiency wind turbines. Our innovative solutions contribute to the development of sustainable and efficient energy systems worldwide.

