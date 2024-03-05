Introducing CBD Rock: The First Dual-Purpose CBD-Infused Product on the Market

Discover CBD Rock's three mouth-watering flavours.

CBD Rock has unveiled its first product collection to bring a new experience to the CBD marketplace.

Move over CBD gummies… CBD Rock has arrived! We are thrilled to introduce CBD Rock to the market, offering a one-of-a-kind CBD experience that is not only delicious but is also sugar free.” — Jim Drew, CEO of CBD Rocks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Rock is revolutionizing the CBD industry with its innovative and unique product - the first of its kind on the market. This dual-purpose product not only provides the numerous benefits of CBD, but also serves as a natural, sugar-free alternative to traditional CBD gummies. Made with the highest grade, pure CBD and Xylitol, CBD Rock offers a refreshing and effective way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has gained immense popularity in recent years for its potential health benefits. However, many people are hesitant to try CBD products due to the high sugar content in traditional gummies. CBD Rock addresses this concern by using Xylitol, a natural sweetener that not only provides a sugar-free option but also has dental benefits. Xylitol has been shown to clean teeth, kill bacteria in the mouth, and freshen breath, making CBD Rock a truly unique and beneficial product.

CBD Rock is available in three different options - 1000mg, 2000mg, and 3000mg - to cater to individual needs and preferences. It also comes in three delicious flavors - Fresh Mint, Strawberries & Cream, and Fizzy Cola - making it a tasty and enjoyable way to consume CBD. With CBD Rock, you can now experience the benefits of CBD without any added sugar or artificial ingredients.

"We are excited to introduce CBD Rock to the market as the first CBD-infused, dual-purpose product. Our goal is to provide a natural and healthy alternative to traditional CBD gummies while also promoting good oral hygiene. We believe that CBD Rock will revolutionize the way people consume CBD and we are proud to offer a high-quality product that is both effective and delicious," says Jim Drew, CEO of CBD Rock.

CBD Rock is now available for purchase online and in select retail stores. Join the CBD Rock movement and experience the benefits of CBD in a whole new way. For more information, visit our website and follow us on social media.

With CBD Rock, you can enjoy the benefits of CBD while taking care of your oral health. Try it today and see the difference for yourself.

For more information, visit https://cbdrock.rocks



About

CBD Rock is the first CBD-infused, dual-purpose product of its kind on the market. With a focus on health as well as flavour, CBD Rock offers a natural, sugar-free alternative to traditional CBD gummies. All products are crafted with the highest grade, pure CBD in 1000mg, 2000mg, and 3000mg options. Explore the delightful flavours of Fresh Mint, Strawberries & Cream, and Fizzy Cola, and discover a new era in CBD consumption. Suitable for diabetics, vegans and vegetarians.