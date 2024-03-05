US and Canada Waste-to-Energy Market: Transforming Waste into Renewable Energy Top Key Players John Wood Group Plc

us canada waste to energy

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market size accounted for revenue of $1,811.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $2,894.0 million by 2026. The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Waste-to-energy (WTE) is a process that involves generating energy, usually in the form of electricity or heat, by burning waste materials. This approach helps to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills while simultaneously producing usable energy.

The process typically begins with the collection and sorting of municipal solid waste (MSW) or other types of biomass. Then, the waste is combusted at high temperatures in specially designed facilities called waste-to-energy plants. As the waste burns, it releases heat energy, which is used to generate steam. The steam then drives turbines connected to generators, producing electricity.

Waste-to-energy is one of the most effective and robust alternative source of energy, which helps in the reduction of CO2 emissions and thus replace the use of fossil fuels. Using waste as a combustion substance is expected to reduce landfill volumes by more than 90%. For every ton of waste burned, one ton of CO2 emission is reduced, which further helps in eliminating methane, which could be leaked with landfill disposal. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market.

The U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market is growing due to surge in demand for renewable sources of energy in these regions, as well as increase in investment by governments to enhance energy production. Further, regulation implemented to reduce carbon content are further anticipated to boost the overall growth of the market. However, high costs associated with plant installation and infrastructure of expensive components are expected to hamper the overall market growth.

U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market Report Highlights

• By Technology

Thermal

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biochemical

Others

• By Country

U.S.

Canada

U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market trends such as rapid urbanization and upsurge in the production of various renewable energy sources including biomass and other are expected to boost the growth of the market. The incineration segment was valued at $859.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,380.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The incineration segment accounted for around half of the thermal technology segment in 2018, owing to the perennial modifications in the market and efficient techniques & process, which are in high demand across the globe. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech waste-to-energy conversion methods fuels the in U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market growth.

In addition to electricity generation, waste-to-energy plants can also produce heat for district heating systems or industrial processes. Some advanced WTE technologies also incorporate gasification or anaerobic digestion to convert waste into synthetic gas or biogas before combustion, which can improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

While waste-to-energy can help address waste management challenges and provide a renewable source of energy, it's important to consider its environmental impacts, such as air emissions and ash disposal. Proper regulation and monitoring are essential to ensure that WTE facilities operate safely and minimize their environmental footprint.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Covanta Holding Corporation

Waste Management, Inc.

Bluefire Renewables

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Plasco Energy Group, Inc.

John Wood Group Plc

Ener-Core, Inc.

Xcel Energy, Inc.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

The waste-to-energy market offers several key benefits, including:

• Energy generation: Waste-to-energy technologies convert municipal solid waste, biomass, or other types of waste into energy, such as electricity or heat. This helps to diversify energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

• Waste management: Waste-to-energy facilities help to reduce the volume of waste going to landfills, which can alleviate strain on limited landfill space and mitigate environmental pollution.

• Greenhouse gas emissions reduction: By capturing methane emissions from landfills and converting waste into energy, waste-to-energy projects can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

• Renewable energy production: Waste-to-energy is considered a renewable energy source since it relies on the continuous generation of waste materials. This contributes to sustainability efforts and reduces dependence on finite resources.