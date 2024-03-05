Battery Recycling Market 2024, Global Size, Growth Strategies, Price Trends & Forecast Report 2032

Global Battery Recycling Market Report

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Battery Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the battery recycling market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global battery recycling market size reached US$ 15.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Battery Recycling Industry:

• Surge in Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption:

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is a key driver for the battery recycling sector. With the automotive industry shifting towards electric mobility to curb carbon emissions, there is a heightened demand for lithium-ion batteries. This necessitates efficient management of end-of-life batteries from electric vehicles through recycling. Recycling not only promotes a circular economy but also addresses concerns about the scarcity of resources like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

• Government Regulations and Environmental Initiatives:

Stringent regulations and environmental initiatives are playing a crucial role in propelling the battery recycling market forward. Governments worldwide are implementing strict guidelines to ensure responsible management and disposal of batteries, underscoring the importance of recycling to mitigate environmental impact. Incentive programs and policies that advocate sustainable practices further encourage businesses to invest in advanced battery recycling technologies. Compliance with these regulations creates a conducive environment for the expansion of the battery recycling sector.

• Increasing Awareness and Corporate Responsibility:

Growing consumer awareness about environmental issues and corporate responsibility is shaping the battery recycling landscape. Consumers are becoming more cognizant of the environmental footprint associated with battery production and disposal, leading to a heightened demand for eco-friendly practices such as battery recycling. Many companies are embracing sustainable and responsible approaches in response to consumer expectations, resulting in a greater emphasis on battery recycling as part of broader corporate sustainability initiatives.

Global Battery Recycling Market Trends:

The market is expanding due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) driven by a preference for sustainable transportation and energy solutions. People are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of batteries, leading to a rapid shift towards lithium-ion batteries to reduce pollution. Effective recycling practices are essential to address the end-of-life phase of these batteries and recover valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

The rise in renewable energy storage systems, such as solar power storage, also contributes to increased battery consumption, highlighting the importance of sustainable battery management practices. Concerns about resource scarcity, particularly for raw materials like cobalt and lithium crucial in battery production, are driving market growth.

Given that these materials are often sourced from geographically concentrated regions, recycling initiatives are becoming increasingly important to reduce dependency on new mining and extraction. Manufacturers are recognizing the economic and environmental benefits of battery recycling and are embracing it as a sustainable and economically viable solution to address resource scarcity.

Top Battery Recycling Companies Worldwide:

• Accurec Recycling GmbH

• Aqua Metals

• Battery Solutions

• Call2Recycle Inc.

• Eco-Bat Technologies

• Enersys

• Exide Technologies

• G. & P. Batteries Limited

• Gravita India Limited

• Johnson Controls

• Retriev Technologies Inc.

• Umicore

Battery Recycling Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Lead-acid Batteries

• Nickel-based Batteries

• Lithium-based Batteries

• Others

Lead-acid batteries represent the largest market segment as they are widely used in various applications, such as automotive, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and industrial equipment.

By Source:

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Consumer Products

• Electronic Appliances

• Others

Industrial accounts for the majority of the market share as these batteries are typically larger and have higher capacities as compared to consumer electronics batteries.

By End-Use:

• Reuse

• Repackaging

• Extraction

• Others

Based on the end-use, the market has been divided into reuse, repackaging, extraction, and others. The reuse batteries are refurbished and repurposed for similar applications. Repackaging batteries are batteries that have diminished performance or capacity. End-of-life batteries are often dismantled in extraction processes to recover valuable raw materials.

By Material:

• Manganese

• Iron

• Lithium

• Nickel

• Cobalt

• Lead

• Aluminium

• Others

Based on the material, the market has been divided into manganese, iron, lithium, nickel, cobalt, lead, aluminium, and others. Manganese is an important component in certain types of rechargeable batteries. Lithium is a valuable resource used in lithium-ion batteries.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Europe's dominance in the market is due to the rising focus on minimizing the environmental impact and resource conservation.

